Cress Pass: Sports are a reward for sacrifice during this pandemic. Let's hope those who want them back lead by example.

This is how you handle things in a pandemic.

The Korean Baseball Organization will shut down its season for three weeks if a single player tests positive for COVID-19. I would not have been surprised if, a month in, the KBO would have had a shutdown.

Instead, despite an upsurge of virus cases in South Korea, 10 weeks into the season there have been no shutdowns in the KBO.

+4 Bailey: Schools made right choice delaying restart plans No league championships or CIF playoffs. No Senior Days. Then no Little League or Babe Ruth baseball. No FCA All-Star game. No 7-on-7 tournaments. Just empty fields and empty locker rooms.

There have been no fans at the games, either. But there have been no shutdowns.

Not only has the American Cornhole League been able to carry on, there were actually LIVE FANS, not cutouts, at a doubles championship I watched earlier this week.

The facility held a fraction of the fans it had a capacity for, and the fans were well-distanced and wore masks. Still, there were fans there.

Actually, merely by being there, the fans were reaping the rewards for being well-disciplined during this pandemic. They, very likely, had distanced, had worn masks.

In other words, they had done their jobs. Thus, they were rewarded by getting to actually see a sports event in person.

The players were reaping rewards too. They knew that, if they wanted to have a season at all, they had better be ready to endure frequent testing and remain pretty much cloistered among their non-infected peers when they were away from home.

+8 Player of the Decade: Vote for Northern Santa Barbara County's First Round You will pick winners in a head-to-head tournament style contest to determine the area's Player of the Decade. First up is eight nominees from Santa Barbara County, including top seed Toa Taua.

They have been willing to do that and, at the competition I watched, they earned one of the richest rewards of all - cheering spectators at their event.

European soccer has been able to proceed. So, too, have sports in the U.S., that have slow-walked out of lockdown, golf, auto racing, the UFC and, most recently, NWSL soccer.