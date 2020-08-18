You are the owner of this article.
Dailey Bailey: Baseball needs to grow up
Dailey Bailey

Do you have something you love, but that very thing is also incredibly annoying at the same time?

For me, that's baseball, particularly at the major league level. 

One of the most irritating aspects of this game (besides the TV blackouts, labor disputes and overpriced hot dogs and parking), are the 'unwritten rules' that I hear so much about. (Also, if these rules are so important, why don't you all write them down?)

In Monday night's game against the Rangers, the unwritten rule violated by Fernando Tatis Jr., the San Diego Padres infielder and one of the most exciting young players in the game, was quite an obscure one.

Apparently, you have to take a pitch when you're up 3-0 in the count with the bases loaded and your team is leading 7-0. 

Tatis, apparently missing the take sign from third base and not being aware of this very-necessary-rule-that-doesn't-exist-but-also-definitely-does-exist, got a fat fastball and jumped all over it for a grand slam.

Tatis's "antics" upset Texas manager Chris Woodward, who said this: "There's a lot of unwritten rules that are constantly being challenged in today's game. I didn't like it, personally. You're up by seven in the eighth inning, it's typically not a good time. It's kind of the way we were all raised in the game. But, the norms are being challenged."

Can I see these rules? So, for example, if you're up by seven after the seventh inning you can only give 75 percent effort? Or is it 50 percent?

Is that how this works? Is Tatis's grand slam alright if the count is 2-0? 

Even Tatis's own manager, Jayce Tingler, wasn't happy, telling reporters after the game: "He’s young, a free spirit and focused and all those things. That’s the last thing that we’ll ever take away. It’s a learning opportunity and that’s it. He’ll grow from it."

Someone needs to grow from it, but it's not Tatis. Baseball needs to grow up and this mindset has to get out of the game. 

Hey, Woodward, you don't like grand slams when you're down seven runs? Don't get down by seven runs. 

No one tells NBA teams that it's disrespectful to dribble when you're up 20 in the third quarter.

It's like the Rangers wanted Tatis to give them a free strike. Did they also want him to give them a participation trophy after the game?

Baseball is dirty and gritty. It's a grown man's game where everyone pays their dues. How many players have made the big leagues by never taking a play off? 

This attitude of laying off because it's a seven-run game, goes totally against everything the game stands for or should stand for.

Be a man. Down 3-0? Throw your best pitch and if you get beat, get over it. Don't throw a fit and try to hit the next batter. Did the mean batter hurt your feelings? Then maybe you shouldn't be playing. 

If the Rangers thought the game was over, just go home. Call for the mercy rule and save everybody some time. If not, then shut up and play ball. 

