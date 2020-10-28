Daily Bailey: Justin Turner and the coronavirus at the World Series is Peak 2020

It's hard to feel bad for Dodger fans right now, but if you take a moment and think about it that's kind of understandable.

I mean, here we are, shortly after LA ended a 32-year drought by beating Tampa Bay in a remarkable World Series, and we're not talking baseball.

The Dodgers not only ended that drought, but they finally got over the hump after two World Series losses in the three years prior and so much recent heartbreak. And yet almost all the talk about the World Series is geared toward Justin Turner and the coronavirus.

Even the baseball talk isn't about what the Dodgers did right, but what the Rays did wrong.

How did we get here?

Ok. Let's get into the Justin Turner debacle.

It's Peak 2020 that the Fall Classic is marred by COVID-19. Of course Turner is going to break protocol and end up on the field during the celebration, sans mask. Of course.

I think Turner ranks third in my 'Who's To Blame' rankings. The No. 1 spot is taken up by Major League Baseball and commissioner Rob Manfred. Like, bro, you're there at the same venue. You can literally keep an eye on Turner and make sure this does not happen and ruin your game's crowning moment.

MLB knew this was developing and a possibility hours before we did and still didn't do enough to contain either the (possible) spread of the virus or the bad optics of a maskless, confirmed positive player on the field at this moment.

I think the Dodgers are also to blame. Like, come on, keep him off the field and out of view.