Danny Duffy's gem wasted in loss to Cubs; Jeff McNeil scratched from lineup Monday

Danny Duffy has more than lived up to expectations three starts into the season.

The 31-year-old was chosen to start on opening day for the Kansas City Royals and has given his team a chance to win every game he's been in.

What does he have to show for it? A record of no wins and two losses.

The Cabrillo High grad's solid streak to start the season continued Monday with a six-inning performance against the Chicago Cubs. Duffy allowed just one earned run on three hits with six strikeouts in that game, but the Royals lost 2-0. 

The Royals have scored just four runs combined in the three games Duffy has started, with two shutouts. 

The Royals wasted Duffy's performance Monday as Duffy pitched six innings of one-run ball. Kansas City finished with five hits in its fourth straight loss.

“It’s frustrating for the whole group because we know the kind of potential of our whole offense,” Kansas City manager Mike Matheny told the Associated Press after the loss. "When we get that kind of pitching, we make defensive plays, it just comes back to we have an offense with the potential to put up big numbers, it’s just that the consecutive hits, we’re just having trouble getting multiple in an inning.”

Chicago third baseman Kris Bryant connected for his first homer of the season in the seventh, hitting a drive to center off Ian Kennedy. The 2016 NL MVP struggled in his first six games of the year, going 3 for 25 at the plate.

Bryant said he told his infant son, Kyler, he would hit a home run for him.

“It's kind of cool. I'll be able to tell him that when he's a little older," Bryant told the AP after the game. “He (doesn't) remember anything now.”

Duffy (0-2) matched Cubs starter Alec Mills zero for zero until the fifth. The Cubs loaded the bases on two walks and a single. After Anthony Rizzo popped out, Javier Báez drove in Nico Hoerner with a liner to right for a sacrifice fly.

Duffy then coaxed Willson Contreras into an inning-ending groundout, but the damage was done.

“It was exactly what we needed from him in that situation. He was fantastic,” Matheny said of Duffy.

The left-hander walked four batters in the game. On the season, Duffy has allowed nine hits over 15 1/3 innings with 16 strikeouts and five walks. He has a 4.11 ERA. His WHIP is at an exceptional 0.91 on the season. 

McNeil scratched Monday night

Nipomo High grad Jeff McNeil, now a starter for the New York Mets, was scratched just before Monday night's game against Atlanta.

McNeil was reported to be suffering what the club called "lower-back tightness."

He was pulled from the starting lineup just before first pitch. 

The former Titan, who was an All-Star in 2019, was set for an MRI Tuesday night. McNeil was on a bit of a hot streak, going 4-for-8 in two games this month, boosting his batting average to .343 on the season.

McNeil was one of the top hitters in the National League last season before suffering a season-ending wrist injury in September. 

McNeil is 12-for-35 this season with three doubles and five RBIs. He's drawn four walks and struck out four times. His on-base percentage is .429.

In 206 career games, McNeil is hitting .322 with 52 doubles, seven triples and 26 home runs, 23 of which came last season when he hit .318.

McNeil hit .329 in 63 games with the Mets as a rookie in 2018. 

McNeil, 28, graduated from Nipomo High in 2010 and was drafted by the Mets in the 12th round out of Long Beach State in 2013. 

