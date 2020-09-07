Difference-maker: Eddie Navarro has long celebrated importance of youth sports

Little League baseball has a rich history in the Santa Maria Valley, and Eddie Navarro has been a keeper of that history.

“We played baseball here in the valley for years, but in 1950, Santa Maria got its official Little League charter,” Navarro told the Times.

When Navarro spoke in June of 2017, the history of Little League baseball in the Santa Maria Valley was to be in the spotlight that month at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society’s Historical Museum.

Navarro is the Santa Maria Valley History Club’s co-founder. The Santa Maria Valley Historical Society’s Historical Museum is in the Chamber of Commerce complex at 616 South Broadway.

Navarro, Ernie Corral and Al Ramos started the Santa Maria Valley Sports History Club with the specific goal of keeping Valley history alive.

Ernie Corral “made the very first Santa Maria All-Star team,” Navarro said in 2017. “Legendary local Hancock College and local high school football coach Barney Eames was on the original Orcutt Casey’s Tigers team.”

Navarro was a presenter at a ceremony last March celebrating what was to be the kickoff for the 70th anniversary of Little League baseball in the Santa Maria Valley. Since then, however, multiple Valley Little Leagues have announced the cancellation of their respective seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nonetheless, Navarro is an authority when it comes to the history of Little League baseball in the area.

When Santa Maria got its official Little League charter, “The League had six teams then, five from Santa Maria plus the Orcutt Tigers,” Navarro said earlier this year.