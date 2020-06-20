Hunter Barnhart signs with Tampa Bay Rays

+4 All-Area MVP: St. Joseph QB Hunter Barnhart lands top honor The odds were pretty low that Hunter Barnhart would be standing on the football field at St. Joseph High School in mid-December, wearing his s…

Before the draft, Barnhart wasn't quite sure what to expect as the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertain 2020 MLB season had thrown everything upside down. The draft was cut from 40 rounds to five rounds as a cost-cutting measure for Major League Baseball.

"I have been in contact with teams and I don't expect anything, but I hope to be lucky enough to be selected," Barnhart said before the draft last month. "I think that it's going to be a very interesting draft and very unique."

Barnhart, in fact, was selected.

As a high school senior, Barnhart had 18 strikeouts in 11 innings with a 0.64 ERA this year, making a pair of starts in a shortened spring season. Scouts filled the backstop bleachers at all of Barnhart's pitching performances during this truncated spring season.

The Knights were 3-3 when play was suspended and ultimately canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.

Barnhart was named the Times' All-Area MVP for the football season, but it appears his football days are behind him.