Trevor Garcia set for another pitching season at Hancock after truncated 2020 campaign

He was having a big year when the rest of the 2020 season was called off. Garcia was 5-0 with one save and a 2.95 ERA in 42.2 innings pitched.

At the plate Garcia, an infielder when he wasn't pitching, was hitting .378, with two home runs and nine RBIs.

Garcia said he would like to pitch for a four-year school after he is done at Hancock.

"I see myself mostly as a pitcher at the next level. I would like to try both," pitching and hitting.

When he's not pitching, "I would like to play first base. It's easier on my arm," Garcia said.

When it comes to his pitching role at the four-year level, "At that point whatever they say, I'll do, but I'd rather be a starter," then come out of the bullpen, Garcia said.

Though he said his arm is just fine, Garcia has not been throwing much during this time of individualized workouts. Team workouts were cancelled in March as the rest of the CCCAA spring season disappeared.

"I'm just working out," Garcia said. "I have a setup at my house, and I work out at my friend's house sometimes to stay in shape, do what I can."