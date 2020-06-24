Trevor Garcia set for another pitching season at Hancock after truncated 2020 campaign

The COVID-19 pandemic truncated his sophomore season at Hancock College, so Trevor Garcia will get another go-round for the Bulldogs.
The right-handed Santa Maria High School graduate was mainly a pitcher for the Bulldogs in 2019.
He was also mainly a pitcher for Hancock in 2020 too when, with the Bulldogs sitting at 11-9, including 6-4 in the Western State Conference North Division, the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the rest of the season.
Hancock is a member of the California Community College Athletic Association. After the pandemic caused the cancellation of the rest of CCCAA 2020 spring sports, the organization decided to restore that season of eligibility for athletes at its member schools.
That is, as long as the athletes were in good standing with their respective teams when the rest of the 2020 campaign was scrubbed. Garcia fit that criteria and, "I will come back for another season of eligibility at Hancock," he said.
Garcia was in the starting rotation for the Bulldogs in 2019. In 2020, Garcia said, Hancock approached things differently.
"This year they tried to do what was called an opener, that is (someone who is typically a reliever) would start the game, go as long as they could go then I'd come in and try to finish it," Garcia said.
He was having a big year when the rest of the 2020 season was called off. Garcia was 5-0 with one save and a 2.95 ERA in 42.2 innings pitched.
At the plate Garcia, an infielder when he wasn't pitching, was hitting .378, with two home runs and nine RBIs.
Garcia said he would like to pitch for a four-year school after he is done at Hancock.
"I see myself mostly as a pitcher at the next level. I would like to try both," pitching and hitting.
When he's not pitching, "I would like to play first base. It's easier on my arm," Garcia said.
When it comes to his pitching role at the four-year level, "At that point whatever they say, I'll do, but I'd rather be a starter," then come out of the bullpen, Garcia said.
Though he said his arm is just fine, Garcia has not been throwing much during this time of individualized workouts. Team workouts were cancelled in March as the rest of the CCCAA spring season disappeared.
"I'm just working out," Garcia said. "I have a setup at my house, and I work out at my friend's house sometimes to stay in shape, do what I can."
Garcia was an All-League pitcher his junior year for a Santa Maria team that won the 2017 CIF Southern Section Division 6 championship.
At the plate that year, Garcia hit .330, with 13 doubles and 16 RBI.
When Hancock went to strictly online classes in March, "That semester I was taking online classes already, so it wasn't much of a difference," Garcia said.
He said he has no preference as far as a four-year school yet. "I feel like after next season, I'll get a couple of looks," Garcia said.
