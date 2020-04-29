Central Coast Classic: Revisiting Shane Carney's days at Hancock College

“At first I thought it was just because I’d been on crutches. Then (the pain) just kept up and I thought, “No, there’s something else.”

Carney said, “It turned out I had a blood clot. I had the bypass surgery on Dec. 27, and I got out of the hospital the next day.”

He played in Hancock’s first nine games afterward. Then, he said, he felt he simply couldn’t go any longer on the court, though he cheered his teammates on from the sideline the rest of the season.

“I was able to play basketball on my own around Feb. 16 or 17,” said Carney.

Carney worked diligently during his rehab period and, “The arm doesn’t bother me any more,” he said during a post-season interview in 2018.

“There’s still a clot there, but blood flows around it. I just have to take a baby aspirin every morning to make sure the blood’s thinned out.”

Carney said, “The rehab process took eight weeks. It was supposed to be six weeks, but I had a setback. I had a contracture in my arm, and I couldn’t extend my arm fully.”

Fixing that, Carney said, required more therapy, and he credited Hancock coach Tyson Aye and his staff for helping him get through it.