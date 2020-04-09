You are the owner of this article.
Column: Not having sports is a nightmare, but let's not rush them back just yet

Now that the shock has somewhat subsided, the malaise has begun to settle in.

The days are long and the nights are now even longer.

That's how it feels to be a sports fan with no sports. 

Sure, there was so much news and stunning developments early on that it brought some excitement.

The NBA suspending its season in dramatic fashion. Then we weren't sure how the NCAA Tournament would play out, but surely it was safe from complete cancellation. Nope.

Maybe the baseball season would get delayed a few weeks, but Opening Day in May wouldn't be so bad.

Oh, if only.

Now, any type of quasi-complete baseball season seems questionable. 

It's almost mid-April. We've had no March Madness, no Opening Day and the NBA playoffs are in peril. The Olympics are postponed.

The NFL Draft is going fully virtual.

I know there are bigger things to worry about, but what's a sports fan to do?

I've tried to watch Onward I don't know how many times on Disney+. Forget about Frozen II. Netflix's offerings, including all four Lethal Weapons, just don't bring that pizzazz they usually do when there's sports on TV to break up the monotony. 

No box scores in the paper or online. No highlights. No standings. No injury updates. No fantasy sports. No nothing. 

It's barely been a month, but it feels longer. 

And, again, everyone is going through a lot right now, but that makes not having sports so much worse.

Sports are a diversion.

Yes, I've spent many a night reading box score after box score during the MLB season. I get lost looking up stats during the NBA season, awe-inspired by a 27-13-12 triple-double from LeBron on 12-of-25 shooting from the field. 

I want sports back as bad as anybody, especially working in sports media.

Our entire spring season got wiped out. That's one of the best seasons! No high school baseball. Or softball. No volleyball or swimming or golf of tennis. 

No Little League baseball. 

I've always wondered what it must've been like to see chunks of players' careers missing. Like Ted Williams losing three full seasons due to serving in World War II. Hall of Famers Yogi Berra and Bob Feller also famously served their countries when sports were an afterthought. 

Will the majors lose an entire season to the coronavirus? I'm not comparing this event to that one, but it's certainly likely that every major leaguer will have an empty slot for to their 2020 season on the back of their baseball cards.

Will there be an asterisk next to this year's Stanley Cup or NBA Finals champion, if they are ever crowned? 

Now I see what it's like when the world shuts down, something that's not happened in nearly 80 years. 

I can't wait to get the sports world and the world at large back to some sort of normalcy, but I do think we have to be patient. Earlier this week, reports began to surface that Major League Baseball was in the early stages of discussions on having all 30 teams play in Arizona, at the Diamondbacks' stadium and at the various spring training facilities in the state. All the teams would be isolated. No fans would be at the facilities and it could start some time in May.

I just don't see it happening.

Perhaps if there were enough tests for everyone in the country, or world, for that matter, it could be justified. But holding a full slate or MLB games with the required coronavirus tests, protective equipment and other medical resources is just too much at a time like this. 

It's not feasible. It would be great, but it may not be in everyone's best interest. And at a time like this, that's what's most important. 

So, here's to getting back to some normalcy, not sooner or later, but when the time is right, for everybody.

