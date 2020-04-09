Column: Not having sports is a nightmare, but let's not rush them back just yet

Will there be an asterisk next to this year's Stanley Cup or NBA Finals champion, if they are ever crowned?

Now I see what it's like when the world shuts down, something that's not happened in nearly 80 years.

I can't wait to get the sports world and the world at large back to some sort of normalcy, but I do think we have to be patient. Earlier this week, reports began to surface that Major League Baseball was in the early stages of discussions on having all 30 teams play in Arizona, at the Diamondbacks' stadium and at the various spring training facilities in the state. All the teams would be isolated. No fans would be at the facilities and it could start some time in May.

I just don't see it happening.

Perhaps if there were enough tests for everyone in the country, or world, for that matter, it could be justified. But holding a full slate or MLB games with the required coronavirus tests, protective equipment and other medical resources is just too much at a time like this.

It's not feasible. It would be great, but it may not be in everyone's best interest. And at a time like this, that's what's most important.

So, here's to getting back to some normalcy, not sooner or later, but when the time is right, for everybody.

