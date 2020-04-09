Column: Not having sports is a nightmare, but let's not rush them back just yet

Now that the shock has somewhat subsided, the malaise has begun to settle in.
The days are long and the nights are now even longer.
That's how it feels to be a sports fan with no sports.
Sure, there was so much news and stunning developments early on that it brought some excitement.
Nunez graduated from Santa Maria in 2009. He said he taught chemistry the first half of the 2019-20 year at Anaheim Servite High School, his first full-time teaching job after years of substitute teaching.
The NBA suspending its season in dramatic fashion. Then we weren't sure how the NCAA Tournament would play out, but surely it was safe from complete cancellation. Nope.
Maybe the baseball season would get delayed a few weeks, but Opening Day in May wouldn't be so bad.
Oh, if only.
Now, any type of quasi-complete baseball season seems questionable.
On July 5, 2011, the Cassidys formally adopted two biologically unrelated youngsters in Ethiopia who would eventually become Leza and Hosanna Cassidy and excel at sports at Arroyo Grande High School.
It's almost mid-April. We've had no March Madness, no Opening Day and the NBA playoffs are in peril. The Olympics are postponed.
The NFL Draft is going fully virtual.
I know there are bigger things to worry about, but what's a sports fan to do?
Central Coast Classic: Led by JoJo Walker and Gabrys Sadaunykas, St. Joseph captures CIF basketball title in 2016
I've tried to watch Onward I don't know how many times on Disney+. Forget about Frozen II. Netflix's offerings, including all four Lethal Weapons, just don't bring that pizzazz they usually do when there's sports on TV to break up the monotony.
No box scores in the paper or online. No highlights. No standings. No injury updates. No fantasy sports. No nothing.
It's barely been a month, but it feels longer.
And, again, everyone is going through a lot right now, but that makes not having sports so much worse.
Sports are a diversion.
Yes, I've spent many a night reading box score after box score during the MLB season. I get lost looking up stats during the NBA season, awe-inspired by a 27-13-12 triple-double from LeBron on 12-of-25 shooting from the field.
I want sports back as bad as anybody, especially working in sports media.
Our entire spring season got wiped out. That's one of the best seasons! No high school baseball. Or softball. No volleyball or swimming or golf of tennis.
No Little League baseball.
I've always wondered what it must've been like to see chunks of players' careers missing. Like Ted Williams losing three full seasons due to serving in World War II. Hall of Famers Yogi Berra and Bob Feller also famously served their countries when sports were an afterthought.
Will the majors lose an entire season to the coronavirus? I'm not comparing this event to that one, but it's certainly likely that every major leaguer will have an empty slot for to their 2020 season on the back of their baseball cards.
Will there be an asterisk next to this year's Stanley Cup or NBA Finals champion, if they are ever crowned?
Now I see what it's like when the world shuts down, something that's not happened in nearly 80 years.
I can't wait to get the sports world and the world at large back to some sort of normalcy, but I do think we have to be patient. Earlier this week, reports began to surface that Major League Baseball was in the early stages of discussions on having all 30 teams play in Arizona, at the Diamondbacks' stadium and at the various spring training facilities in the state. All the teams would be isolated. No fans would be at the facilities and it could start some time in May.
I just don't see it happening.
Perhaps if there were enough tests for everyone in the country, or world, for that matter, it could be justified. But holding a full slate or MLB games with the required coronavirus tests, protective equipment and other medical resources is just too much at a time like this.
It's not feasible. It would be great, but it may not be in everyone's best interest. And at a time like this, that's what's most important.
So, here's to getting back to some normalcy, not sooner or later, but when the time is right, for everybody.
Central Coast Classic Series: We look back at some the biggest games in the area's history
With a little extra time on our hands, we are taking a look into the past of prep sports on the Central Coast. Our sports staff has been going through our archives searching for photos and stories highlighting some of the most pivotal games area teams have played over the last two decades.
You can support the hard work of our local sports team by signing up for a News+ Membership.
Bidding to become the first Santa Maria football team ever to beat a Pioneer Valley squad, the Saints held a slight third-quarter lead in this…
In order for the Hancock College football team to earn its second consecutive bowl win, all Bulldogs quarterback Matt Garcia had to do was lit…
The Lompoc Braves went 1-9 in 2009, playing in the tough PAC 7 League with the big schools in the area under legendary coach Robin Luken.
Santa Ynez High School had fielded many fine baseball teams before 2014 — and the the last time a Santa Ynez baseball team had made it to a se…
Righetti senior right-hander Matt Sauer had an ERA of just over 1 going into this 2017 CIF Southern Section Division 3 semifinal, and it figur…
The Saints ended a major drought in 2017. For the first time in 60 years, Santa Maria High School captured a baseball championship.
It really was all about the finish for veteran Valley Christian Academy coach Stan Bickley's girls basketball team when they played for the CI…
Jeff McNeil played in the All-Star Game Tuesday night. Yes. Major League Baseball's All-Star Game. The Midsummer Classic. He went 0-for-1 in t…
There are many debates to be had on things concerning the Central Coast. However, there's one topic that, frankly, is not up for discussion. T…
Mark. Brunell. The most successful NFL player from Santa Maria.
From the Vault: Remembering Danny Duffy's days at Cabrillo and his journey all the way to the majors
The Kansas City Royals will kick off their 2019 season a week from today with a home set against the Chicago White Sox. For the first time si…
If you grew up or lived in Santa Maria any time from the 1980s through the early 2000s you were more than likely aware that MLB star Robin Ven…
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!