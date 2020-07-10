Football in February? All Hancock College sports pushed back to 2021

Hancock College will not participate in any athletic events until 2021. In fact, no California community colleges will.

Thursday night, the state's junior college athletic organizing body announced it was enacting a contingency plan to move all athletics to the spring.

The California Community College Athletics Association Board of Directors revised its return-to-play plan and then passed its most extreme contingency plan, a move that will shift all sports to 2021. The CCCAA had originally set July 17 as the date it was to determine if the fall sports season would go on as planned. But the CCCAA decided the time was right, announcing its decision Thursday night.

“I know I speak for the entire CCCAA Board that moving fall athletics to spring 2021 is a huge disappointment,” Dr. Erika Endrijonas, board chair and president of Pasadena City College, said in the statement released Thursday. “However, the need to keep our student-athletes and the amazing coaches and athletic trainers who work with them safe was simply the only option available with the virus spiraling out of control across the state.”

All sports will have a 30% reduction in the number of competitions.

In the statement released Thursday night, CCCAA interim executive director Jennifer Cardone said, “We were very hopeful that we could go forth with the Conventional Plan. It’s the closest to what everyone is used to and provides for the least disruption to our student-athletes and colleges. Unfortunately, California’s reopening progress has slowed, and it’s become apparent that we would not be in position to put it into action on July 17."