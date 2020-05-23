From Haiti to Hancock, Milan McGary to seek to continue her hoops career

An injury-riddled Hancock women's squad still made it to the second round of the state playoffs in 2020 — the Bulldogs got all their games in just before the pandemic caused the cancellation of everything else in the sports world — and McGary was an integral reason why.

The former Royal graduate was a dependable scorer and rebounder for Hancock coach Cary Nerelli. Injuries left the Bulldogs with six players on their roster — and sometimes the Fab Five, the starters — were all the Bulldogs had at game time.

Yet they carried on, and McGary helped them get to the post-season.

Usually one of the shorter players on the floor, McGary wasn't shy about going after rebounds. She has quick hands on defense, and she can also score. McGary put in a career-high 29 points in a Feb. 8 game against Moorpark, the top-ranked team in the state at the time.

McGary is also very community-minded. Her scholarship application lists 22 awards/community activities, and many on the list are community activities.

The QPR Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper Program, in December of 2018, was one of the activities McGary participated in.