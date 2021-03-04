Hancock basketball: Bulldogs have experience, with plenty of opportunity for players to step up

The 2021 spring edition of the Hancock College men's basketball team is quite an intriguing one.

There are, perhaps, two different versions of this team.

The Bulldogs are loaded with experienced players as coach Tyson Aye says he has six third-year sophomores on the team. They will also have feature some players who red-shirted or gray-shirted previously.

At the same time, though, Hancock has major holes to fill after top players transferred from last year's 23-7 squad.

Kyle Harding is now playing at Fresno State after leading Hancock in scoring as a freshman. Mayowa Akinsanya and Mike Mensah transferred to the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. Xavier Cooper is playing at Arizona Christian, Grant Johnson went to Holy Names University and DJ Searcy is at Fresno Pacific.

In all, Hancock loses its top six scorers from last year.

Aye, though, is just happy to see his guys have any type of season amidst a turbulent year marked by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I have six third-year sophomores who can't come back next year if they wanted to," Aye said after last week's scrimmage. "They have to transfer out. They need this (season) to get film and to be seen to help them transfer on. I'm just happy for them. Some of them have waited a year, some of them have waited two years to play."

There is an experienced squad scheduled to return to the court Friday night with a season-opening game against Cuesta. Tip is slated for 5 p.m.

During the intra-squad scrimmage last week, Hancock showed a wide array of abilities on the floor. In Hancock's exciting, up-tempo offense, nearly every player on the floor proved capable of knocking down 3-point shots, with Dillon DePina, a 6-foot-3 freshman from Simi Valley, looking particularly well-suited. DePina hit five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points in the scrimmage.