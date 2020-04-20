Hancock College turns to Zoom to hold signing ceremony for basketball standout Sarah Gudeman

Eventually Gudeman became Hancock's most reliable rebounder and one of its top defenders.

"I wouldn't have predicted this," Nerelli said of his first impression when Gudeman went out for the team. "I did know that she could bring something to our team. I saw that blonde flash go by me in class and right there I knew we had to have that kid on our team."

Gudeman went on to lead Hancock in rebounding at 8.2 per game this past season. She added 4.2 points and 2.4 assists.

"She's literally a bulldog on the court," Nerelli said. "She led the team in rebounds, she earned All-Conference. It became clear she would sign somewhere and she had several offers."

Now Gudeman will travel to the other side of the country to play for Fort Kent, a public university that's part of the University of Maine system. The school has about 1,500 students in Fort Kent, a town of about 4,000 people in Aroostook County, right on the United States' northern border to Canada.

Nerelli said Gudeman's story -- starting as a student at a community college, transitioning to a student-athlete at a community college and now a student-athlete at a four-year university -- sums up what being a junior college coach is all about.