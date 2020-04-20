Hancock College turns to Zoom to hold signing ceremony for basketball standout Sarah Gudeman

When Sarah Gudeman enrolled at Hancock College a couple years ago, she didn't intend to play basketball at the school.
Nonetheless, there she was Monday, with an impressive basketball resume behind her and an exciting future in front of her.
Gudeman celebrated signing with the University of Maine at Fort Kent with a ceremony hosted by Hancock athletic director Kim Ensing.
Ensing, though, didn't host the ceremony on the Hancock campus. The college, like most other institutions in California, is closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
So, to give Gudeman's achievement the recognition it deserved, Ensing hosted a signing ceremony via Zoom, the now popular video meeting application.
Gudeman was joined by her former coach, Cary Nerelli, her future coach, Fletcher Brown of Fort Kent, and six of her teammates in a virtual signing ceremony, the latest move in an effort by those fighting for any sense of normalcy.
"It's really special," Gudeman said of having her teammates and coaches, old and new, come together to recognize her achievement. "I adore each one of these players and that they showed up for this. We’re not going to be done talking, we’ll stay in touch."
Gudeman said the team meets every Monday for a class they all have through basketball. She was in a physical education class when she caught the eye of Nerelli, Hancock's coach. Nerelli implored her to give basketball another try and she made the team.
Eventually Gudeman became Hancock's most reliable rebounder and one of its top defenders.
"I wouldn't have predicted this," Nerelli said of his first impression when Gudeman went out for the team. "I did know that she could bring something to our team. I saw that blonde flash go by me in class and right there I knew we had to have that kid on our team."
Gudeman went on to lead Hancock in rebounding at 8.2 per game this past season. She added 4.2 points and 2.4 assists.
"She's literally a bulldog on the court," Nerelli said. "She led the team in rebounds, she earned All-Conference. It became clear she would sign somewhere and she had several offers."
Now Gudeman will travel to the other side of the country to play for Fort Kent, a public university that's part of the University of Maine system. The school has about 1,500 students in Fort Kent, a town of about 4,000 people in Aroostook County, right on the United States' northern border to Canada.
Nerelli said Gudeman's story -- starting as a student at a community college, transitioning to a student-athlete at a community college and now a student-athlete at a four-year university -- sums up what being a junior college coach is all about.
"This is the reward," Nerelli said. "It's a win-win-win. It helps show our our younger kids what happens when you put the work in. It does make the long nights worthwhile. A kid chooses to play, they grow and they move on to the next level. That's what really helped start my fire burning for coaching and helped me keep going for the many decades we've been doing what we're doing."
Fort Kent is part of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association, a small-school intercollegiate organization. The Lady Bengals went 13-13 last season under Brown.
"We're really excited for Sarah to join us," Brown said during the virtual meeting. "She's an experienced leader and a proven winner. We have a good thing going on here and she'll be having a really good time going to our school."
Gudeman and the Bulldogs made the playoffs in 2020 and won a postseason game at Long Beach despite only having six healthy players for most of the season. Nearly all of Hancock's players joined in on Monday's virtual signing ceremony, including Alijah Paquet, Aryana Gonzales, Jayci Bayne, Danielle Morgan, Kelsie Prado and Natalie Richardson.
"I'm super proud of you, that's all I can say without crying right now," said Morgan, one of Hancock's top players who missed all of last season with an injury. "I'm so happy for you after all you've been through in life."
"I like to make fun of Sarah for how old she is," Gonzales, the team's starting point guard, said. "Not that she's old, but I definitely think that gave her more respect for me and to look up to her for what she's been through. We're going to miss you."
Gudeman, a native of Nashville, Indiana, served in the Air Force before coming to Hancock College.
"Thank you for the leadership position that you filled," said Bayne, an Arroyo Grande High grad and one of Hancock's top scorers. "I think that was really important for how young we were, we were being led by freshmen for the most part and you were holding us accountable on the court, especially defensively. It really pushed me to work as hard on defense as offense."
Lainey Campos, Hancock's student-athlete counselor, also joined the chat.
"We are so happy for you," she said. "You had a very different plan when you came here to where you’re now going and you're taking on this opportunity. It can be scary sometimes. Coming from where you started at Hancock, there were some big challenges and it’s really a testament to how your teammates talk about you... You will have a strong impact in pushing people and bringing out the best in them."
