Hancock women make emphatic return in rout of Cuesta

Competitive basketball made its return to the Santa Maria Valley Friday.

Hancock College women's basketball team hosted Cuesta for a legitimate indoor game, the first in the area since the coronavirus pandemic began last March.

Hancock's season has been delayed and shortened. High school basketball has been out of commission in the state since last March. There's been college basketball games at Cal Poly and UC Santa Barbara since the winter.

But, amid the coronavirus pandemic, there's been no competition in Southern San Luis Obispo County or Northern Santa Barbara County for nearly a year.

The Hancock women ended that drought Friday afternoon and did so emphatically, enforcing their will on Cuesta in a 55-37 win.

The game also marked the return of one particular player: Hancock sophomore Danielle Morgan, who missed all of the 2019-20 season with a torn labrum. She was dominant against a short-handed Cuesta team, which only had five players.

Morgan finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds. She also had three assists, two steals and a block.

"Oh God, it felt so great," Morgan said of being back on the floor. "I can't even put into words how great it is to be back on the court. It's been a year and a half and to be back with this group makes it even more special."

The 5-foot-10 Morgan made 7 of 16 shots and went 3 for 4 from 3-point range.

"I wasn't sure what to expect, I knew she would play hard," Nerelli said of Morgan. "As far as points and rebounds, I knew she was capable, we all knew she was capable. But I was surprised because I didn't know she had that many points and rebounds. She had a good defensive game, too."