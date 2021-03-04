Hancock women return with more experience and depth in 2021

Even amid a pandemic, Cary Nerelli's job leading the Hancock College women's basketball team should be at least a little easier in 2021 than it was during the 2019-20 season.

During the previous campaign, Nerelli's Bulldogs willed themselves to a playoff appearance despite going most of the season with just six players. The Bulldogs, in fact, had just five healthy players in at least one instance.

Despite all that, Hancock finished 14-16 and even won a SoCal Regional playoff game at Long Beach. The Bulldogs' season ended with a 73-62 loss at Ventura in the playoffs.

The Bulldogs lose two key pieces from last year's squad with Sarah Gudeman and Milan McGary having graduated. Reserve Kelsie Prado, who provided key minutes last year, has also moved on.

"We're going to be pretty solid," Nerelli said about his current group. "We have three returners from last year and Danielle Morgan joining them. So we have four returners who all know the system well and four of them were all-conference players. We have a solid core and we brought in a talented group of freshmen who just need to learn the system."

The 'Dogs get a big boost with the return of Morgan, a Lompoc High grad who starred for the Bulldogs as a freshman in 2018-19 but missed all of last season with a torn labrum.

The Bulldogs also have Alijah Paquet, Aryana Gonzales and Jayci Bayne back. Those three started just about every game last season.

And, thankfully, the Bulldogs actually have some depth this year. Nerelli says his rotation will likely consist of nine players.