Hancock's men's basketball team pauses season due to COVID-19 concerns

Hancock College announced Thursday that its men's basketball team has paused its season and is being placed in a "cautionary quarantine."

The Bulldogs have had to postpone its next four games, starting with a road matchup against Cerro Coso that was scheduled for Thursday night.

The decision comes after COVID-19 contact tracing and cautionary quarantine procedures were enacted, the school announced.

"This decision was made out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our student-athletes," athletic director Kim Ensing said in a statement released Thursday. "Allan Hancock continues to adhere to the guidelines provided by our institution, county health officials and the CDC.

"We are committed to returning to play in the safest manner possible with the appropriate time for practice and physical reconditioning in mind."

The game affected include home and road games with Cerro Coso and Antelope Valley. Makeup dates are still to be determined, the school said.

The Bulldogs are 2-3 on the season. They last played March 20 against College of the Sequoias in Visalia, a 78-63 loss for the Bulldogs.

Girls golf

Pioneer Valley 274, Santa Maria 331

Carmen Guerrero earned medalist honors with a 48 as the Panthers wrapped up Ocean League play with a score of 48 Thursday at Blacklake.

Guerrero was followed by the scores of Breanna Villalobos (54), Katrina Mata (54), Clarissa Novela (57) and Meghan Contreras (61).