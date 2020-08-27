Player of the Decade: Ashlyn Herlihy's dominance powered Arroyo Grande

Herlihy is the third nominee for the Times' Player of the Decade award. She joins former Cabrillo standout Erin Jenkins, a two-time All-Area MVP, and Righetti graduate Molly Schlemer, who earned All-Big West honors with Cal Poly after starring at Righetti.

The Times is polling current and former coaches to develop its list of nominees for Player of the Decade. Herlihy's name is nearly always one of the first to come up.

"It's amazing to play with Ashlyn," then-teammate Meghan Smith said in 2015. "...She's just an awesome all-around player. Every time you give her the ball you know she's doing to do something good with it."

When Herlihy signed with Santa Clara as a senior, her coach, Bryan Hutchens, said, "She's made such a commitment to our program. Seeing her as a freshman when we were sort of in a rebuilding mode, then to watch her mature and take us to an undefeated PAC 8 League championship and a 24-3 record for us, which is the highest winning percentage we can find going back in Arroyo Grande girls basketball history and it's a really storied program."

After graduating from Arroyo Grande in 2016, Herlihy redshirted at Santa Clara during the 2016-17 season. She then played in 27 games and made three starts as a redshirt freshman and led the team in field goal percentage, averaging 8.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. As a sophomore in 2018-19, Herlihy earned All-WCC honorable mention recognition after starting all the team's 31 games. She led her squad in rebounding (7.4 per game) and was second in scoring (10.9 ppg).