Running for a cause: Claudia Terrones, Lompoc High's athletic director, to cover 360 miles, one for each of her school's athletes

One day after receiving some sobering news, veteran Lompoc High School Athletic Director Claudia Terrones, an avid runner, went on her usual 6-mile run.

Only this time, “It felt different,” she said. “I was going about it a different way.”

On that July 4 run, “I decided I would run a mile for each of my athletes,” during her runs, Terrones said.

Terrones made that decision the morning after she found out the previous evening that, because of a spike in COVID-19 cases countywide, high school athletes in the Lompoc Unified School District would not be returning to campus July 6 for summer workouts as planned.

“I’m up to mile 75,” she said. “I’m going to run a mile for all of our 360 athletes.”

Besides being the school’s athletic director, Terrones is also the longtime Lompoc girls basketball, and track coach.

“The biggest reason I’m doing this is because I identify with our athletes from the mental aspect. This has been hard. I’m doing this to give them the message, ‘We haven’t forgotten you,’” she said.

For weeks, Terrones said, she, district administrator Paul Bommersbach and Cabrillo High School Athletic Director Gary West collaborated on a plan to present to LUSD Superintendent Trevor McDonald concerning the return of athletes to campus.

Then, less than 72 hours before the athletes were to return, those plans were scuttled.

“It was a blow, but in that situation you can either sit back and do nothing, or you can decide you’re going to do something,” Terrones said.