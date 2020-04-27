Three Bulldogs sign with four-year schools: Hancock's Searcy, Harding and Akinsanya to play basketball at next level

DJ Searcy is headed home.
Kyle Harding is set to travel from the East Coast back to the West Coast.
Mayowa Akinsanya is going West to East.
All three are going these routes after stops at Hancock College.
The three basketball standouts celebrated signing with different four-year schools during a Zoom signing ceremony Monday afternoon organized by Hancock athletic director Kim Ensing and men's basketball coach Tyson Aye.
Searcy, a Fresno native, signed with Fresno Pacific, a Division II school.
Harding, from Long Island, New York, signed with Fresno State, a member of the Mountain West Conference.
Akinsanya, a native of Los Angeles, is joining the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, a Division I program and member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.
All three went through trials and tribulations at Hancock College and made it through.
Harding and Akinsanya suffered season-ending injuries and missed most of the 2018-19 season.
Akinsanya and Searcy both spent three years at Hancock College, grinding out red-shirt years in Santa Maria.
The deep connections they've built at Hancock College shone through during Monday's digital ceremony.
At least 30 people joined in on the Zoom meeting, the second such ceremony Hancock has organized in lieu of in-person ceremonies after the coronavirus outbreak closed the campus in March. Nearly all the Hancock players joined the Zoom session, joined by assistant coaches, academic counselors and faculty members.
Harding is a 6-foot-2 guard who can play the point or off the ball. He joined in on the chat from his native New York, a state ravaged by the global pandemic.
"It's kind of crazy because both my parents work in a hospital," Harding said when asked how his life has been affected by the coronavirus outbreak. "They're not doctors or anything, but they're coming home every night telling me, '11 people died last night, eight people died in the morning.' They're hearing about it all day. At the same time, nobody in my family has been affected by it. Everybody is safe and healthy and we are trying to survive this quarantine."
Harding says he's been able to continue training in New York though most gyms and facilities remain closed.
Harding led Hancock in scoring last season, averaging 13.6 points a contest. The Bulldogs went 23-7 with him leading the offense.
Fresno State finished 11-19 last season, though the program is typically competitive in the Mountain West Conference, winning at least 20 games the four seasons prior.
Akinsanya will be play for the Shore Hawks in Princess Anne, Maryland.
"It's a new setting with different people, a different community. I've never been to the East Coast before, I've never seen snow," Akinsanya said. "I had to go. I have to be away from my family. It's a different setting, it intrigued me."
The Shore Hawks went 5-27 last season. Akinsanya is a 6-foot-7 forward who was third on the team in scoring last season at 11 points per game. He averaged over five rebounds a game.
Akinsanya said his grandfather also attended Maryland Eastern Shore, giving him a little extra incentive in attending the same school.
As Harding and Akinsanya travel to new places, Searcy heads home back to Fresno. Searcy was a standout at Hoover High in Fresno before coming to Hancock. Now he'll play for Fresno Pacific, a Division II program.
"The crazy thing about it is that when I came to Hancock I said I'm never coming back to Fresno," Searcy said. "But everything happens for a reason."
Searcy said there's definitely a few reasons why he's heading back to Fresno, but the most important one isn't basketball or his own education. Returning to his hometown gives him the opportunity to be there for his little brother, Tah'ji, who's 10.
"I feel like God put me back home to be with my little brother," Searcy said. "He's one of the most important people in my life. He doesn't have a dad so I feel like I'm the man that's supposed to help him. That's why I'm happy to go back home. I get to be around my little brother and guide him and help him become a man."
Aye said he was pleased with how the process turned out for all three of his players that have signed with four-year schools, especially with the obstacles they faced.
"All three of these young men all went through some serious adversity," Ayes said. "Kyle and Mayowa had season-ending injuries last year. To go through that and for Kyle to be 3,000 miles away from home and stick with it. Mayowa dealing with his injury. It's more than going to school, getting grades and playing ball. There are a lot of emotional and physical pieces that go along with this.
"Both those guys were dealing with injuries and they stuck with it. Both those guys have been rewarded for their resiliency."
Aye said Searcy's patience has also been rewarded.
"DJ, he was eligible to play for us last year, but we just felt he needed another year just academically and maturity-wise," Aye said. "He bought into it. I've told DJ how much I appreciated trusting us and taking that red-shirt year and he had a hell of a season. What we asked DJ to do last year, I'd say 99 percent of young men would say no."
