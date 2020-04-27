Three Bulldogs sign with four-year schools: Hancock's Searcy, Harding and Akinsanya to play basketball at next level

Akinsanya will be play for the Shore Hawks in Princess Anne, Maryland.

"It's a new setting with different people, a different community. I've never been to the East Coast before, I've never seen snow," Akinsanya said. "I had to go. I have to be away from my family. It's a different setting, it intrigued me."

The Shore Hawks went 5-27 last season. Akinsanya is a 6-foot-7 forward who was third on the team in scoring last season at 11 points per game. He averaged over five rebounds a game.

Akinsanya said his grandfather also attended Maryland Eastern Shore, giving him a little extra incentive in attending the same school.

As Harding and Akinsanya travel to new places, Searcy heads home back to Fresno. Searcy was a standout at Hoover High in Fresno before coming to Hancock. Now he'll play for Fresno Pacific, a Division II program.

"The crazy thing about it is that when I came to Hancock I said I'm never coming back to Fresno," Searcy said. "But everything happens for a reason."

Searcy said there's definitely a few reasons why he's heading back to Fresno, but the most important one isn't basketball or his own education. Returning to his hometown gives him the opportunity to be there for his little brother, Tah'ji, who's 10.