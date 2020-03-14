A fighter without a fight: John Leo Dato spent weeks preparing for a bout that's now in jeopardy

Now Dato will likely have to wait for it.

Nearly all athletic events have either been postponed or canceled, not only in Santa Maria and California, but across the nation and world.

The postponement puts a major pause into a rising boxing career for the Santa Maria fighter. Dato is unbeaten at 14-0-1 as a pro.

John Leo Dato set to fight as boxing returns to Chumash Casino on Friday Local rising boxing stars will be showcased when the World Fighting Championships return to the Chumash Casino’s Samala Showroom with WFC 114 event at 6 p.m. on Friday.

In 2019, Dato fought at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on the undercard of his idol Manny Pacquiao's main event. Dato scored a knockout over Juan Antonio Lopez then. He fought twice more that year, winning via a unanimous decision at the Chumash Casino in October before getting another knockout in a bout held in Tijuana, Mexico, in December.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dato's gym, located on Boone Street in central Santa Maria, is where he will continue to train and work with young fighters in hopes of competing once the coronavirus pandemic is contained. Meanwhile, he'll pour more of his ample energy into his new gym. Dato is also a personal trainer at InShape City, a gym in Santa Maria.

"I want to stay busy, that's what I like to do, I like working to be honest with you," Dato said. "Working brings discipline and I like to be disciplined."

+4 Dato, Flores pound out WFC boxing victories at the Chumash Casino This story will appear in Sunday's editions of the Santa Maria Times and Lompoc Record.

Dato was certainly putting in the necessary work to prepare for the April bought.