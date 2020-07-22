You are the owner of this article.
Boxing takes a big hit amid pandemic: John Leo Dato has yet to fight in 2020
Just over a year ago, on July 20, 2019, John Leo Dato's boxing career reached a milestone. 

Dato fought in Las Vegas at the same arena and on the same card as his idol Manny Pacquiao.

On that afternoon in Las Vegas, Dato, a Pioneer Valley High School graduate who was born in the Philippines, won his bout with ease at the MGM Grand Arena. 

Later that night, Manny Pacquiao, a Filipino fighter himself and the only eight-division world champ in boxing history, won his fight against Keith Thurman.

After Dato scored the knockout win over Juan Antonio Lopez in Las Vegas, life would eventually return to some normalcy. 

Dato's next bout was closer to home, at the Chumash Casino in Santa Ynez. Dato won there, too, scoring a unanimous decision win over German Meraz last October. 

Later in 2019, on Dec. 13, Dato won his last fight of the year, beating David Godinez with a KO in Tijuana, Mexico.

Dato has yet to step in the ring since.

Dato was set to fight in April at the Chumash Casino, but that bout was scratched as the COVID-19 pandemic began to take hold in the United States. 

"I was still training for the fight that was coming up and was busy with this gym," Dato said inside his new boxing gym in Santa Maria earlier this year.

Though Dato has yet to fight in 2020, he has yet to lose any bout in his professional career. The former Pioneer Valley football standout is 14-0-1 as a pro. 

The lull in bouts, though, is quite a change for Dato. He fought five times in 2018 before stepping in the ring six times in 2019. 

The pandemic, which shut down nearly all athletic competitions across the globe from March to May, has also affected Dato's boxing gym, located on West Boone Street in Santa Maria.

Before the pandemic, Dato said he had "40 to 50 kids come" to the gym to train. Dato would also "train, hit the bag, do some shadow boxing and my coach comes in around 5 or 5:30. We do mitts, get a lot of work in and, boom, we start helping all the kids. And that's what motivates me. The kids push themselves at the gym so I'm going to push myself."

Boxing gyms full of fighters, which Santa Maria has a handful of, have disappeared in the city as the coronavirus continues to impact the area boxing scene.

An all-amateur fight card scheduled for March at the Edwards Community Center in Santa Maria was postponed and ultimately canceled. No major boxing or athletics events have been held in the city since March.

The Chumash Casino bout originally scheduled for April was postponed to June, then ultimately canceled. The casino has since re-opened but has not held any entertainment events in its showroom.

Dato is also a personal trainer, working with clients at various gyms in Santa Maria. Gyms in California have also been forced to close amid the pandemic.

"I want to stay busy, that's what I like to do, I like working to be honest with you," Dato said in April.

With no fans able to attend live events, lots of boxing shows have been canceled. Televised boxing events, that have rights fees as a revenue stream, have begun to resume, but amateur and lower-tier events have evaporated.

