Boxing takes a big hit amid pandemic: John Leo Dato has yet to fight in 2020

Just over a year ago, on July 20, 2019, John Leo Dato's boxing career reached a milestone.

Dato fought in Las Vegas at the same arena and on the same card as his idol Manny Pacquiao.

On that afternoon in Las Vegas, Dato, a Pioneer Valley High School graduate who was born in the Philippines, won his bout with ease at the MGM Grand Arena.

Later that night, Manny Pacquiao, a Filipino fighter himself and the only eight-division world champ in boxing history, won his fight against Keith Thurman.

After Dato scored the knockout win over Juan Antonio Lopez in Las Vegas, life would eventually return to some normalcy.

Dato's next bout was closer to home, at the Chumash Casino in Santa Ynez. Dato won there, too, scoring a unanimous decision win over German Meraz last October.

Later in 2019, on Dec. 13, Dato won his last fight of the year, beating David Godinez with a KO in Tijuana, Mexico.

Dato has yet to step in the ring since.

Dato was set to fight in April at the Chumash Casino, but that bout was scratched as the COVID-19 pandemic began to take hold in the United States.

"I was still training for the fight that was coming up and was busy with this gym," Dato said inside his new boxing gym in Santa Maria earlier this year.

Though Dato has yet to fight in 2020, he has yet to lose any bout in his professional career. The former Pioneer Valley football standout is 14-0-1 as a pro.

The lull in bouts, though, is quite a change for Dato. He fought five times in 2018 before stepping in the ring six times in 2019.