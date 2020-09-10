From the Vault: Follow the Balderas brothers' boxing careers from youngsters to pros

In the summer of 2016, Santa Maria boxer Karlos Balderas represented the United States at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, where he advanced all the way to the quarterfinals of the lightweight division in Brazil.

The achievement created so much fanfare in his hometown, that when Balderas returned to the Central Coast in August of that year, he was greeted by hundreds of supporters at the Santa Maria Airport.

Not long after that, Karlos and his older brother Jose both signed with a promoter and embarked on their professional boxing careers.

Competing in the Olympics and becoming professionals were both milestones worth remembering, but those achievements were years in the making.

What does it take to reach any sort of success as an elite athlete?

The boys know all too well.

They both started boxing when they were 8 years old. One of the first times they appeared in this newspaper, was in July of 2007. Jose was 11 and Carlos, then going by the given spelling of his first name, was 10. They both attended Liberty Elementary. Karlos had just won his age group in the 65-pound weight class at the Desert Showdown in Coachella. Jose took first place in his 11-12-year-old age group in the 65-pound division.

Despite their young age, the boys were already receiving heavy doses of knowledge, learning what it would take to succeed in the sport.

Though they had both qualified for the tournament in Coachella, they weren't in the best shape once the competition rolled around. In fact, both were about five pounds above the 65-pound weight limit.