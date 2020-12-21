Twelve months is plenty of time to evaluate the path you're on. That's 525,600 minutes, or about 31 million seconds, for contemplation.
Karlos Balderas has used that time to transform his career.
The Santa Maria fighter and 2016 Olympian uprooted his life in the months following his first career defeat on Dec. 21, 2019.
Balderas uprooted much of his life, traveling to Los Angeles to work with famed trainer Buddy McGirt, just a part of the process which the fighter has titled the 'Rebirth of Karlos.'
Balderas has not fought since that defeat to Juan Rene Tellez Giron in Ontario last year.
"The time off did me good, too," Balderas said while training in Los Angeles with McGirt, who was named the trainer of the year in 2002 and has worked with many big names in professional boxing.
"My body is rested and that's something I needed. Coming straight from the Olympics, I never took time off. I've been training and fighting, always training.
"This is the rebirth of Karlos."
Balderas says moving his training camp to Los Angeles was a difficult but necessary move.
"I was a little too comfortable in Santa Maria," the 24-year-old said. "I was waking up at the time I wanted, eating when I wanted. I trained at the times I wanted. Out here in Los Angeles, everything is more structured.
"I wake up in the morning and I have my chef, I've got Buddy waiting for me at the gym, my strength and conditioning coach is on me. I've been working accordingly."
Balderas made the quarterfinals at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil, representing the U.S. He then signed a professional contract with Rick Shaefer and RingStar. He won his first nine pro fights with eight KOs. Balderas' uncle David and father Zenon served as his primary trainers.
Karlos, though, felt he needed a change after his first professional loss, a move his family was supportive of.
"My family is very close, very tightknit. My dad is going to support me and understands which decisions are best for me," Karlos said. "My uncle and dad have a lot of experience, but none of us have been here before. I'm moving up to 10 and 12 rounds. For my dad and uncle, this was something new to them."
"With Buddy, I'm with people who have been through it before. My dad and my uncle weren’t hesitant, they knew I needed a little extra experience in my corner. This is something that's going to propel all of us. We can’t be selfish, we have to do what's best for the fighter. My uncle and my dad are cool, we are on the phone every day."
Balderas is tentatively scheduled for his first bout of 2020. That's scheduled for Saturday night, Dec. 26, in Los Angeles on a Premier Boxing Champions card on FOX.
Zenon Balderas, Karlos' father, knows his son has what it takes to bounce back from a defeat. He's seen it up close. Zenon points to the experience Karlos had as an amateur in Azerbaijan when his son took a defeat, via TKO, in a bout that Zenon said included a headbutt that later required 12 stitches.
"He came home and was very sad and disappointed," Zenon said. "We told him he had to focus on qualifying for the Olympics and he had his next fight in 12 days. I told him then, 'You already went through a lot, you already got hurt. Take a risk and make something out of the loss.' And he did, he fought a kid from Puerto Rico and that's how he qualified for the Olympics.
"He's been through deep waters many times and he knows how to bounce back. He's happy and he's ready. If you see the way he's training, he's not fazed. When he gets back, you'll see. He's going to come back very strong. I know my boys. We are never going to give up, we are fighters."
Karlos says he's been able to move on from the loss to Tellez Giron. In that bout, Balderas was knocked down in the third and barely made the 10 count. The referee was roundly criticized for allowing the fight to go on as Balderas was clearly hurt. Tellez Giron eventually knocked out Balderas in the sixth.
For his part, Tellez Giron has proven to be much more than a cupcake. He's now 15-1 in his career with nine KOs, winning once since defeating Balderas.
"I’ve looked at the fight a couple times," Balderas said. "Truthfully, I can’t even watch the fight from start to finish. That fight isn’t me. I always say fights are won in camp and I was too comfortable. I don't want to make excuses, but I’m in a way better mental space and physical shape now than I was in last December."
Balderas knows he'll have a lot of eyes on him when he makes his return.
"I know a lot of fans are anticipating my return, a lot of critics and haters want to see me go down again. It's gonna be a bitter year for them," he said. "I've been working, grinding. Staying out here in LA by myself. I'm not even with my brother (Jose), who is in Santa Maria. This has done me some good."
Still, Balderas gained some perspective after going through so much in these past 12 months, allowing him to shrug off any critique from the outside.
"It doesn't matter what others say about you. I've learned what you say to yourself is what's important," Balderas said. "How I speak to myself and how I speak for myself is what matters. It doesn't matter what anybody else says. What's important is what I say to myself."
The Rebirth of Karlos Balderas
The Rebirth of Karlos Balderas
Hancock College: 16th annual Joe White Memorial Dinner coming up
