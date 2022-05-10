Members of the Lompoc High School swim team competed at the CIF Southern Section Division 4 Finals over the weekend.
The boys accumulated 64 points to finish 12th in the competition held in Mission Viejo on May 7.
Senior Mark Ainsworth and freshman Gustavo Delgado each scored 31.5 points. Ainsworth, the team's captain, was fifth in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.09 seconds and in the 100 free with a 49.50, the fourth-fastest time in LHS history.
Delgado was fourth in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:05.21, the fourth-fastest time in school history and was third in the 100 butterfly at 55.29 seconds, also the fourth-fastest LHS time ever recorded.
Ainsworth and Delgado teamed up with sophomore Luke Earle and sophomore Thomas Apolinario to place 16th in the 4x100 freestyle relay.
Freshman Clara Ainsworth moved up two spots to capture 30th place in the 200 IM with a time of 2:24.39 at Saturday's competition.
Track and field
Results from Division 3 Prelims
Lompoc High had five athletes compete at Estancia High School Saturday in the CIF-SS Div. 3 prelims.
Julie Gonzalez threw a personal best in the shot put at 31-10.
Anthony Alonzo, a junior, ran an 11.17 in the 100-meter dash, good for a season best.
Andrew Gaitan ran the 400 meters in 55.04 seconds and Rodrigo Duarte threw a PR in the discus 124-6
Michael Miclat was the fifth athlete to participate but did not have a mark in the high jump, ending his season with a best of 5-10.