Cabrillo tennis
Left to right, Cabrillo tennis players Emily Remirez and Tobyn Jory won a doubles match and a singles match in Cabrillo’s 8-1 win over Pioneer Valley at Cabrillo in a season opener.

 Kenny Cress, Staff

With its first year in a new league and a new CIF section behind it, the Cabrillo girls tennis team is hopeful when it comes to the 2023 season.

With Cabrillo's move from the CIF Southern Section to the CIF Central Section effective the 2022-23 school year, the Conquistadores moved out of the tough Channel League and into the Ocean League.

However, by the time Cabrillo made its move to a new section and league, most of the 2022 team had already left, via graduation.

