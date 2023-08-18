With its first year in a new league and a new CIF section behind it, the Cabrillo girls tennis team is hopeful when it comes to the 2023 season.
With Cabrillo's move from the CIF Southern Section to the CIF Central Section effective the 2022-23 school year, the Conquistadores moved out of the tough Channel League and into the Ocean League.
However, by the time Cabrillo made its move to a new section and league, most of the 2022 team had already left, via graduation.
"Last year we had to pretty much start from scratch," second-year Cabrillo varsity player Tobyn Jory said. "We lost five seniors from the 2022 team."
Jory, a junior, and Cabrillo senior Emily Ramirez spoke after Cabrillo opened its 2023 season with an 8-1 Ocean League win at home against Pioneer Valley Tuesday. The match was the leegue, as well as season, opener for both teams.
Ramirez and Jory both said they think the Conquistadores can improve on their Ocean League placing from last year. Cabrillo finished third in 2022, behind Lompoc and Nipomo.
"We're stronger this year," said Jory. "We have most of our team back."
Besides, Lompoc, the 2022 Ocean League and Central Section Division 3 champion, is gone from the league. Lompoc was moved up to the Mountain League.
"I thought Lompoc should have been given another year in the Ocean League," said second-year Cabrillo coach Leo Trevino.
"The girls are happy Lompoc's gone. As I said, I think Lompoc should have had another year in the league, but we did well in the league last year and I think we can be competitive again."
Nipomo was hit even harder by graduation than Cabrillo was. Nipomo, which made it to the Division 3 semifinals last year, lost six seniors from that team.
Cabrillo made an impressive season debut Tuesday. Jory and Rayna Dinio won their No. 2 doubles match 6-1, 6-4 then Jory racked up a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 4 singles. Ramirez and Marisa Godoy took a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 3 doubles.
Ramirez wasn't originally slated to play singles, but she was moved into the No. 6 spot after Cabrillo's No. 5 singles player, Gabriella Pulido, injured her ankle with Pulido and partner Brynn Willey up a set and a service break and had to retire from the No. 1 doubles match. Pioneer Valley wound up getting the point.
With Pulido out for singles play, Ramirez won her singles match 6-1, 6-1. Willey, bumped up from No. 6 singles to No. 5, won her match 6-1, 6-0. Cabrillo's top three singles players, Ella Luther, Ava Nosr and Payton Townes, lost a total of nine games.
"I thought this was a strong opener for us," Jory said afterward.
The doubles first then singles match format is a new one for Ocean League teams. Teams played single matches first in the past.
"The Central Section playoffs will have doubles first, so the league decided it should do the same," said Trevino.
"This way, all the matches will mean something. Last year, the outcome of a match was sometimes already decided by the time the singles matches were done, so the doubles matches were only for pride."
Lompoc rolled through a 14-0 Ocean League campaign last year. Nipomo finished 11-3 in league matches and Cabrillo was a competitive 10-4.
Nipomo made it to the Division 3 semifinals last season. Cabrillo went out in the first round of the playoffs.
"Our goal is to make a run in the post season this year," said Jory.
