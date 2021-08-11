Yelling out 'McClurg!' at a Santa Ynez High School football practice can cause some confusion and turn a few heads.

Of course, there's Josh McClurg, a former Pirate football standout who's spent much of the past decade as the head coach at his alma mater.

Then there's Canyon McClurg, a senior cornerback and receiver. There's also Cash McClurg, a senior strong safety and running back.

Canyon and Cash can cause some added confusion. They are identical twins and the sons of the head coach. (Ryder McClurg, Josh's youngest son, is a freshman at the school and plays on the JV team).

Canyon says their teammates have been able to tell them apart for years now, though the team's coaches, when at a distance, can get mixed up sometimes.

"We're really close to our teammates so they can always tell us apart," Canyon said, before Cash chimed in, with perfect timing, to finish the sentence: "Sometimes on the field, if we're far away, the coaches will just yell out 'McClurg!' or our number."

Being the coach's kids can create an odd dynamic, though the boys and the head coach have learned how to handle it.

"It's tough because I made sure that I'm tougher on them than everybody else," Josh McClurg said of Cash and Canyon. "They knew coming into it that was going to happen. They're easy to coach, super coachable."

"He's always been harder on us, just so we can be the example" Canyon said. "We've been raised to be tough and do everything 100%. He's always instilled that in us. He doesn't go easy on us, that's for sure."

Josh McClurg's method seems to be paying off. Cash started at strong safety last spring and will be part of the team's running back rotation starting with the Aug. 20 game at Nipomo. Canyon will play at cornerback and receiver.

Are they similar players on the field? Somewhat, the boys said.

"We play different positions," Canyon said, with Cash adding: "We're pretty similar, we both bring intensity on defense. We both go 100% all the time. We're similar. Though we play different positions, we have the same mentality."

Does having your identical twin on the field provide any benefits? Oh, yes.

"We have a lot of chemistry," Cash said. "We're identical twins, so we think alike. We know each other, we know al lot about each other's positions. We're in sync all the time."

"We know each other's jobs," Canyon added. "It helps."

"We trust each other," Cash added. "I know he's got my back and he knows I got his."

The duo also said that having a twin has helped them off the field when preparing for the football season.

"We compete a lot," Cash said. "If I put up five more pounds (in the weight room) than he does, he'll put even more weight on. We compete and push each other."

"It's all motivation," Canyon said. "There's always someone there motivating you. I feel like our whole team is like that, we're all brothers. We're all very close and we're there for each other."

It's a bittersweet time for Josh McClurg. The coach says his sons' high school careers have gone by in a flash. It didn't help having a shortened season in the spring and dealing with the coronavirus pandemic for the past 18 months.

"I feel like they were just freshmen. I remember when they were struggling to get playing time and, all of a sudden, now they're seniors," Josh said. "They've got 10 games, so I'm just trying to enjoy it."