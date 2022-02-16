Cabrillo’s Ana Delgado, right, scores past El Rancho’s goalkeeper Eva Navarro, as teammates Naomi Wiley and Jocelyn Jennings watch on Wednesday in the second round of Division 4 CIF Southern Section playoffs.
Cabrillo’s Naomi Wiley scores past El Rancho’s Giselle Satrustegui and Goalkeeper Eva Navarro, right, in the first half on Wednesday in the second round of Division 4 CIF Southern Section playoffs.
Cabrillo’s Alina Terrones (3) and Naomi Wiley (18) celebrate Wiley’s first-half goal against El Rancho on Wednesday in the second round of Division 4 CIF Southern Section playoffs.
Cabrillo and El Rancho players wait for a corner kick on Wednesday in the second round of Division 4 CIF Southern Section playoffs.
El Rancho’s Ashley Quintero, left, and Cabrillo’s Brynn Wiley, right head the ball on Wednesday in the second round of Division 4 CIF Southern Section playoffs.
Cabrillo's girls soccer team advanced to the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section playoffs with a 6-3 upset win over Pico Rivera El Rancho on Wednesday.
El Rancho was seeded third in the CIF-SS Division 4 playoffs and carried a 20-4-2 record into the second-round game Wednesday.
But the Lady Conquistadores, who were seeded 14th in the bracket, found the back of the net six times on the afternoon. According to MaxPreps, which is a metric used for some playoff seedings, Cabrillo was the 394th best team in the state of California and El Rancho had a ranking of 177.
That didn't deter the Conquistadores, who improved to 13-10-5 on the season. They entered the playoffs after grabbing the third playoff seed from the Channel League with a 5-4-1 record.
El Rancho had out-scored its opponents 124-30 on the season before Wednesday's game. Cabrillo had a respectable goal differential of 38-30 entering Wednesday's playoff game.
The Lady Conqs will host Arcadia in the Division 4 quarterfinal game on Saturday. The time is to be determined.
Senior forward Naomi Wiley led Cabrillo with two goals, while seniors Ana Delgado, Alina Terrones and Maddy Vang, and sophomore Peyton Townes each scored once.
Arcadia is 10-3-3 on the season after beating Bloomington 2-0 on Wednesday. The Apaches finished second in the Pacific League. The winner of the Cabrillo-Arcadia quarterfinal advances to the semifinals set for Feb. 23.