Cal Poly bats fail to wake up as UCSB takes series 3-1

J.D. Callahan scattered eight hits over seven innings and No. 27 UC Santa Barbara scored six times in the first inning and never looked back in a 12-3 victory over Cal Poly on Sunday inside Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.

The win gave the Gauchos the Big West series, three games to one, and improved the Gauchos' overall record to 29-13 and their Big West mark to 20-8, tied for first place with UC Irvine. The Anteaters (18-6) fell to Long Beach State on Sunday.

A three-run triple by Bryce Willits in the first inning set the tone for the rest of the day and UC Santa Barbara added three unearned runs in the frame for a 6-0 lead.

Cal Poly cut the deficit in half with three runs in the fourth. Matt Lopez doubled to drive in two and Nick DiCarlo's grounder to shortstop pushed across the third run of the inning.

But the Gauchos answered quickly with two-run home runs in the fourth (Broc Mortensen) and fifth (Jason WIllits) and tallied two more in the sixth on a two-run single by Christian Kirtley to pull away.

For the first time in 11 games, Cal Poly outhit the opposition. The 11-8 Mustang advantage included two singles each by Connor Gurnik, Cole Cabrera and Tate Samuelson. Lopez and Reagan Doss added doubles.

Callahan (3-2) struck out six without a walk for the win, throwing 109 pitches. The loss went to Kaden Sheedy (0-2).

Cal Poly hit just .153 for the series, Samuelson going 5-for-13 with a home run.

In Saturday's games, Cal Poly won the opener 5-1 before the Gauchos took the nightcap 2-1 in innings.