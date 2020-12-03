Cal Poly kicker Colton Theaker primed for year two with Mustangs

Player Profile: Colton Theaker Cal Poly K (2019-20) 6-foot-3, 190 pounds Started three seasons at Arroyo Grande

Went 34 for 34 on PATs for Cal Poly

Made 7 of 13 field goal tries

Went 128 for 133 on PATs at AGHS

Made 23 of 32 field goal tries

New coaching staff. New offense. New defense.

A lot has clearly changed within the Cal Poly football program over the last year.

One thing that Colton Theaker hopes doesn't change too much is Cal Poly's kicking game.

Last season, Theaker, a 2019 graduate of Arroyo Grande High, earned the starting kicker role for the Mustangs as a true freshman.

Theaker played all 11 games and made all of his extra-point kicks, going 34-for-34 on the season. He also hit on 7 of his 13 field goal tries with a long of 52.

When fall camp opened in October, Theaker was confident he's the best man for the job and he'd also improve on his solid collegiate debut.

+4 Player of the Decade: Gage Gomez quickly rose to stardom at Arroyo Grande Gomez was one of the top players at his school the moment he stepped on campus as a freshman in 2016. Gomez would become a three-year starter, two-time league champion and 2019-20 league co-MVP. Gomez was named First Team All-Mountain League in all of his final three seasons at Arroyo Grande.

"I love competition. I like when somebody is pushing me to go as hard as I can," Theaker said. "Right now, I think I'm holding down my starting spot and I'm excited to help the team as much as I can."

Theaker said the team will have a new order of operation this season. Freshman long-snapper Cruz Rubio could be the man delivering the ball to either Bradley Mickey or Mason Davis, the two most likely to hold for Theaker this season. Mickey and Theaker both played football at AGHS. Rubio is the son of Chris Rubio, the go-to-man in the world of long-snapping.