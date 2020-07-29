Big West Conference postpones all fall sports through end of 2020

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The Big West Conference Board of Directors announced Wednesday that Big West fall sports competition will be postponed through the end of the calendar year. In making the decision, the Board recognized the continued serious challenges to health and safety on Big West campuses and communities impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The postponement of competition in conference-sponsored fall sports includes men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.
The fall competitive schedules for men’s golf, women’s golf, men’s tennis and women’s tennis will also be postponed, as well as fall competition for sports in their non-traditional segment, such as baseball and softball.
The decision by the Big West does not impact fall sports unaffiliated with the Big West Conference. Cal Poly is a member of the Big Sky Conference in football, the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation for men’s and women’s swimming and diving and the Pac-12 Conference for wrestling.
“Although our student-athletes and our staff are disappointed, we all could see this coming weeks ago,” said Cal Poly director of athletics Don Oberhelman. “We know this to be the right decision, and I think our hearts were prepared for this to happen. Now we look forward to the next steps of preparing for the spring.”
Because the COVID-19 pandemic remains very fluid, the Big West Board of Directors said a decision on whether fall sports competition would be feasible in the spring will be determined at a later date, based on conditions and circumstances that are in the best interests of the student-athletes.
The return to campus of student-athletes who compete in the Big West will be done at the discretion of each institution. On-campus athletic-related activity will follow strict compliance with NCAA regulations, institutional policies and public health guidelines.
The Big West winter sports of men’s and women’s basketball are not impacted by Wednesday’s decision. Both are currently scheduled to begin their competition seasons Nov. 10.
Health and safety of Big West student-athletes, coaches, staff and campus communities continue to be the preeminent priorities for the CEOs of the conference’s 11 institutions. As medical and scientific data rapidly evolves surrounding the pandemic, the conference will continue to monitor developments and will consider additional actions as needed.
———
Eric Burdick
Associate Director of Athletics for Communications
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.