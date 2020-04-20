Cal Poly Adds Iowa Grad Transfer Riley Till to Incoming Class

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SAN LUIS OBISPO – Head coach John Smith announced the sixth member of the Cal Poly men’s basketball program’s incoming class for the 2020-21 season on Monday afternoon with 6-7 forward Riley Till joining the program as a graduate transfer from Iowa.

Till, a three-year letterwinner at Iowa (2016-20) after redshirting during his first season on campus, will have one year of eligibility remaining for the 2020-21 season. Till intends to pursue his MBA at Cal Poly.

“We’re very excited to add the final piece of our 2020 signing class,” said Smith, who completed his first year as Cal Poly head coach this past season. “Riley brings a wealth of needed experience to our team as a grad transfer. He comes from one of the toughest conferences in the country and from an Iowa program with a winning tradition. He has a high basketball IQ, freakish athleticism and mobility from the post position, which should translate well in the Big West Conference. These are the attributes that attracted us to Riley.”