Cal Poly Baseball: Mustangs fall to Santa Clara, 8-5, for eighth loss in ten games

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Santa Clara erased an early 2-0 deficit and earned its fifth straight victory over Cal Poly with an 8-5 triumph in a non-conference baseball game Tuesday night inside Stephen Schott Stadium.

The Broncos (9-5) scored three times in the third inning on a three-run double by Ryan McCarthy and, after Cal Poly tied the game in the fifth, broke the game open with five runs in the sixth on two singles, a pair of doubles and a triple.

The Mustangs scored twice in the ninth to complete the scoring.

The loss dropped Cal Poly to 4-9, the Mustangs losing for the eighth time in their last 10 games after winning two of three games in the season-opening MLB4 Tournament.

Pitchers from the two teams combined to hit seven batters – Cal Poly hit five Santa Clara hitters – and Mustang head coach Larry Lee and freshman right-hander Kyle Scott were ejected in the sixth inning.

Santa Clara’s nine hits included a two-run triple and a single by Coleman Brigman and two singles by Jake MacNichols. McCarthy added a three-run double and Matt Jew a two-run double for the Broncos.