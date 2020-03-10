Cal Poly Beach Volleyball: Tia Miric, Mariah Whalen named Big West pairs Team of the Week, Mustangs up to No. 5

Miric, Whalen Take Home Big West Pairs Team of the Week Honors

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — After winning all of their matches last weekend at the GCU Tournament in Phoenix, Cal Poly beach volleyball’s No. 1 pairing of juniors Tia Miric and Mariah Whalen have been named this week’s Big West Pairs Team of the Week, the second consecutive week a Mustang duo has garnered the award.

Playing from the No. 1 spot in the lineup for this first time all season, Miric and Whalen took down tandems from No. 7 Grand Canyon, Houston Baptist, Abilene Christian, and San Diego Community College in a match that did not count towards their record as the Mustangs, who are now ranked No. 5 in the nation, won all their matches 5-0.

They won all of their matches in straight sets as they defeated Houston Baptist’s pair 21-17, 22-20 and No. 7 Grand Canyon’s duo 21-14, 21-18 on Friday. They then returned on Saturday to take down San Diego Community College 21-10, 21-14 and Abilene Christian 21-12, 21-12.

Miric and Whalen are now a team-best 8-1 as a duo so far this season.

Cal Poly is now 9-2 this season and is on five-match win streak. The No. 5 Mustangs will head to Malibu, Calif. on Saturday to take on No. 10 Pepperdine, No. 2 UCLA, and No. 18 Georgia State.

Mustangs Up to No. 5 in Latest AVCA Coaches Poll

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — After going undefeated and adding three more wins to their record, the Cal Poly beach volleyball team jumped up one spot to No. 5 in Monday’s American Volleyball Association Coaches Poll.

Last weekend in Phoenix at the GCU Tournament, the Mustangs beat Houston Baptist, No. 7 Grand Canyon, and Abilene Christian all by scores of 5-0, their first sweeps of the season.

Cal Poly’s win over the then No. 7 Lopes was the Mustangs’ third against a fellow top 10 team and fourth overall over a ranked opponent.

Cal Poly is now ranked two spots higher than it was in the AVCA Preseason Poll when it received a No. 7 ranking. It is also just one spot below the Mustangs’ highest ever ranking. Cal Poly was ranked No. 4 for a couple weeks during the 2018 season.

The No. 5 Mustangs will be tested this week as they head down to Malibu on Saturday for three matches all against teams ranked in the top 20 in this week’s poll. Cal Poly will take on No. 10 Pepperdine in a rematch from a few weeks ago when the Mustangs beat the Waves in San Luis Obispo, No. 2 and defending national champions UCLA, and No. 18 Georgia State.

AVCA Week 3 Rankings:

1. LSU (12)

2. UCLA

3. Florida State

4. Hawai'i

5. Cal Poly

6. Southern California

7. Grand Canyon

8. Loyola Marymount

9. California

10. Pepperdine

11. Stetson

12. Florida Atlantic

13. Florida International

14. South Carolina

15. TCU

16. Long Beach State

17. Arizona

18. Georgia State

19. Stanford

20. Arizona State

