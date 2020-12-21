Cal Poly falls in Saturday matchup at Loyola Marymount

LOS ANGELES – Freshman guard Camren Pierce scored a team high 10 points and sophomore guard Colby Rogers finished with eight in his season debut, but the Cal Poly men’s basketball program trailed wire-to-wire Saturday evening at Loyola Marymount, dropping a 76-52 decision to the Lions inside Gersten Pavilion.
Freshman forward Brantly Stevenson also added eight points for Cal Poly (2-4), which was playing its first road matchup of the year after opening the regular season with a five-game home stand. Seeking the program’s first victory inside Gersten Pavilion in the fourth all-time visit, Cal Poly shot just 34.0 (16-for-47) percent from the floor while Loyola Marymount (5-3) finished with a 55.1 (27-for-49) percent mark.
Freshman forward Dyson Koehler led Cal Poly with six rebounds.
Cal Poly is scheduled to open its 20-game Big West Conference schedule with a two-game, Dec. 27-28 series at Hawai’i. Tip time for the Sunday, Dec. 27 opener is 7 p.m. PT (5 p.m. HT).
Rogers knocked down a three-pointer four minutes into action Saturday to secure his first points of the season and Cal Poly’s first of the night, but Loyola Marymount – which shot 57.1 (16-for-28) percent during the first half – opened a double-digit lead after just seven minutes. A Pierce jumper and Stevenson three-pointer allowed Cal Poly to trim its deficit to 15-10, but Loyola Marymount scored 10 of the next 12 points to go up 25-12 with nine minutes remaining in the half.
Cal Poly closed within single digits of Loyola Marymount’s lead just once the remainder of the opening half before trailing at the break, 41-22.
A dunk from Lions forward Dameane Douglas opened the second-half scoring before Cal Poly received a three-pointer from senior wing Mark Crowe, a jumper by senior guard Keith Smith and a Rogers three-pointer to drop Loyola Marymount’s lead to 43-30. The 13-point gap was as close as Cal Poly closed the remainder of the evening, however.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
