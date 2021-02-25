Cal Poly football's spring season opener postponed again

The Mustangs will now wait a little while longer.

Cal Poly's football team, which already pushed back its planned season opener once, has had to postpone its season opener again.

When the Big Sky Conference released its schedule in January, Cal Poly was slated to open its season this Saturday against UC Davis. On Feb. 18, that game was postponed to March 20.

On Thursday, Cal Poly announced that its new season-opening game, scheduled at home vs. Weber State for March 6, has also been postponed. The game is now scheduled for April 17.

That means the Mustangs are now hoping to kick off their season March 13 against Southern Utah. Cal Poly is scheduled to host that game.

Weber State will open its spring season this Saturday at Idaho State.

When the Big Sky Conference released a shortened six-game spring schedule in January, it left two bye weeks for March 20 and April 17 to provide an opportunity to reschedule postponed contests. Cal Poly has now used up both of its open slots.

Cal Poly had a weeks-long pause of its football program this month due to coronavirus concerns. The Mustangs returned to practice this week.

Now Cal Poly hopes to play Southern Utah and UC Davis before playing at Eastern Washington on March 27. That will be a homecoming of sorts for current Cal Poly coach Beau Baldwin, who spent nearly a decade in Cheney, Washington, leading the Eagles to the FCS national title in 2010.

Baldwin coached at Eastern Washington from 2008 to 2016, winning five Big Sky titles. He was named conference coach of the year twice.