Cal Poly, Fresno State football teams to play each other in 2021, 2022

102619 Sac State Cal Poly FB 06

Cal Poly football players take the field before a Big Sky Conference game against Sacramento State at Alex G. Spanos Stadium in San Luis Obispo last season. The Mustangs have added games at Fresno State to their 2021 and 2022 schedules.

 Owen Main, Contributor

Cal Poly and Fresno State announced two more football games between the two Central California rivals Wednesday.

The 2021 and 2022 meetings will constitute the 45th and 46th meetings overall and the first in eight years.

The games between the former California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) rivals will take place Sept. 11, 2021 and Sept. 3, 2022 inside 40,727-seat Bulldog Stadium at Fresno State.

Cal Poly athletic director Don Oberhelman and Fresno State athletics director Terry Tumey made the scheduling announcement jointly Wednesday.

Fresno State leads the series 32-10-2.

"We are very excited to have the opportunity to compete against a great program like Fresno State in '21 and '22," said Cal Poly coach Beau Baldwin said in a press release from Cal Poly. "Our student-athletes understand the challenge that comes with Fresno State and are very excited about the opportunity."

Cal Poly hired Baldwin as its football coach Dec. 11. Baldwin replaces Tim Walsh who retired after 11 seasons.

The Cal Poly-Fresno State series began in 1922. Fresno State has won the last seven games between the teams. The Bulldogs beat the Mustangs 41-25 at Bulldog Stadium in 2013, the last time the teams played each other.

Seven of Cal Poly's 10 wins in the series came from 1969-79, when Joe Harper was Cal Poly's coach. The last time a Cal Poly football team beat Fresno State was in 1979, when the Mustangs won 26-0 at then-Mustang Stadium.

Cal Poly has played two games against Pac-12 Conference schools — in 2015 at Arizona State and 2019 at Oregon State — and is scheduled to play at Cal, where Baldwin was the offensive coordinator before joining the Mustangs, on Sept. 12 this coming season.

The Mustangs have won five games against Football Bowl Subdivision schools, the last win being 24-22 at Wyoming in 2012. Cal Poly defeated UTEP 34-13 in its 2003 season opener, San Diego State 16-14 in 2006 and 30-28 in 2008 and New Mexico State 38-35 in overtime in 1997.

Cal Poly played at least one FBS school every season from 2006 through 2017, including two games against FBS members in 2006, 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2013.

This coming season, the Mustangs are scheduled to open against two FBS schools, with road games at Louisiana-Monroe Sept. 5 and Cal the following weekend.

Cal Poly is scheduled to play FBS member San Jose State on Sept. 2023.

The Mustangs played their first game against a Big Ten school more than 11 years ago. losing 36-35 in overtime at Wisconsin in the 2008 regular season finale in front of 80,709 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

That was the largest crowd ever to see a Cal Poly football game. The Mustangs led 20-7 late in the first half before the Badgers made their comeback.

