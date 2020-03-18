Cal Poly, Fresno State football teams to play each other in 2021, 2022

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beau Baldwin adds former Fresno State assistant Will Plemons to the Mustangs' coaching staff Will Plemons, who served three stints as an assistant coach at Fresno State, one under Jeff Tedford and the other two for Pat Hill, is the final addition to Coach Beau Baldwin’s football coaching staff at Cal Poly.

Seven of Cal Poly's 10 wins in the series came from 1969-79, when Joe Harper was Cal Poly's coach. The last time a Cal Poly football team beat Fresno State was in 1979, when the Mustangs won 26-0 at then-Mustang Stadium.

Cal Poly has played two games against Pac-12 Conference schools — in 2015 at Arizona State and 2019 at Oregon State — and is scheduled to play at Cal, where Baldwin was the offensive coordinator before joining the Mustangs, on Sept. 12 this coming season.

The Mustangs have won five games against Football Bowl Subdivision schools, the last win being 24-22 at Wyoming in 2012. Cal Poly defeated UTEP 34-13 in its 2003 season opener, San Diego State 16-14 in 2006 and 30-28 in 2008 and New Mexico State 38-35 in overtime in 1997.

Cal Poly played at least one FBS school every season from 2006 through 2017, including two games against FBS members in 2006, 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2013.

This coming season, the Mustangs are scheduled to open against two FBS schools, with road games at Louisiana-Monroe Sept. 5 and Cal the following weekend.

Cal Poly is scheduled to play FBS member San Jose State on Sept. 2023.