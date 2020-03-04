Cal Poly to compete in Pac-12 Wrestling Championship, Saturday at Stanford

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Cal Poly senior Tom Lane's final chance to capture a Pac-12 title will be on Saturday inside Stanford's Maples Pavilion.
Lane lost to Nathan Traxler of Stanford 6-5 in last year's championship round and also fell to Traxler 9-3 in the consolation final for third and fourth place in 2018.
The two-time NCAA national qualifier has compiled a 17-4 overall mark this year and carries an 83-47 career mark into the Pac-12 Championship. Lane is ranked No. 11 nationally in the latest NCAA Division I Wrestling Coaches Rankings and No. 3 in the Pac-12 Coaches Rankings at 197 pounds.
Kordell Norfleet of Arizona State is ranked No. 1 and Traxler No. 2 by the Pac-12 coaches. Lane lost to Norfleet 8-5 in a dual meet two weeks ago and has not faced Traxler yet this season.
Stanford, which claimed its first Pac-12 team title a year ago, is hosting the 58th annual Pac-12 Championship with six teams vying for the championship this year.
In addition to Lane, Cal Poly's other wrestler in the NCAA Coaches Rankings is 165-pounder Bernie Truax with a 15-10 record. The redshirt freshman from Oceanside is ranked No. 31 in his weight class.
Lane has won eight of his last nine matches while Truax has been victorious in seven of his last nine bouts.
The rest of Cal Poly's lineup for the Pac-12 Championship consists of Benny Martinez (7-14) at 125 pounds, Cole Reyes (7-9) at 133, Jake Ryan (5-7) at 141, Joshy Cortez (10-10) at 149, Brawley Lamer (10-11) at 157, Dylan Miracle (7-10) at 174, Trent Tracy (6-11) at 184 and Samuel Aguilar (7-11) at 285.
Cal Poly's last Pac-12 champion was Colton Schilling at 141 pounds in 2018. The Mustangs have competed in the Pac-12 Conference in wrestling since the 1986-87 season and have produced 26 conference champions, including two-time winners Eric Osborne, Jake Gaier, Chad Mendes, Chase Pami and Boris Novachkov.
Arizona State, which finished two points back of Stanford in 2019, is favored to reclaim the Pac-12 crown this season despite the loss of Zahid Valencia, who was suspended indefinitely two weeks ago for failing a drug test at an international meet in Rome.
Valencia was ranked No. 1 at 174 pounds and has claimed two NCAA titles and three Pac-12 championships. His status for the 2020 Pac-12 Championship is to be determined.
Valencia is one of five wrestlers who have a chance to defend their Pac-12 titles Saturday. The others are Grant Willits of Oregon State at 141 pounds, Requir Van Der Merwe of Stanford at 149, Josh Shields of Arizona State at 165 and Traxler of Stanford at 197.
Aside from Valencia, the Sun Devils still have six nationally ranked wrestlers -- No. 4 Tanner Hall (285 pounds), No. 6 Josh Shields (165), No. 8 Brandon Courtney (125), No. 9 Anthony Valencia (174), No. 11 Kordell Norfleet (197) and No. 12 Jacori Teemer (157).
In addition to Stanford, Arizona State and Cal Poly, the Pac-12 finals also will include wrestlers from CSU Bakersfield, Oregon State and, for the first time, Little Rock (formerly Arkansas-Little Rock or UALR).
At least one Pac-12 wrestler is ranked in the InterMat’s Top 20 for all but two weight classes.
The Pac-12 features eight wrestlers ranked among the top 10 in their respective weight classes: No. 10 Brandon Courtney (125), Arizona State; No. 3 Real Woods (133), Stanford; No. 9 Jacori Teemer (165), Arizona State; No. 3 Shane Griffith (165), Stanford; No. 7 Josh Shields (165), Arizona State; No. 9 Anthony Valencia (174), Arizona State; No. 9 Kordell Norfleet (197), Arizona State; No. 5 Tanner Hall (285), Arizona State.
The first and second rounds, plus the consolation semifinals, will be streamed live on Pac-12.com, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The championship rounds, which begin at 6 p.m., will be televised live on Pac-12 Networks.
For tickets, call the Stanford Ticket Office at 1-800-STANFORD (option 4). An all-session pass is $25 for adults and $15 for seniors and youth.
Cal Poly Probable Lineup
125 — Benny Martinez (7-14), Sophomore, Eastlake, Calif.
133 — Cole Reyes (7-9), Freshman, Bakersfield, Calif.
141 — Jake Ryan (5-7), Redshirt Freshman, Oakdale, Calif.
149 — Joshy Cortez (10-10), Senior, Temecula, Calif.
157 — Brawley Lamer (10-11), Sophomore, Corvallis, Ore.
165 — No. 31 Bernie Truax (15-10), Redshirt Freshman, Oceanside, Calif.
174 — Dylan Miracle (7-10), Sophomore, Madera, Calif.
184 — Trent Tracy (6-11), Freshman, Bakersfield, Calif.
197 — No. 11 Tom Lane (17-4), Senior, Garden City, N.Y.
285 — Samuel Aguilar (7-11), Sophomore, Apple Valley, Calif.
- This report was contributed by Eric Burdick, Cal Poly Associate Director of Athletics for Communications