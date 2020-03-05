Cal Poly Weekend Preview: Women's tennis hosting Louisiana Tech, baseball welcomes Baylor to Baggett Stadium

Cal Poly opened this week with an 8-5 loss Tuesday at Santa Clara, falling to the Broncos for the fifth straight time. The Mustangs squandered an early 2-0 lead. Beesley knocked in three runs with an RBI double and two-run single, Corio singled twice and Myles Emmerson added a run-scoring single and sacrifice fly.

The win over UConn gave Cal Poly a victory in its season opener for the seventh time in the last nine years. Mustang head coach Larry Lee is 11-7 in the first game of the year.

Baylor won two of three games against Nebraska to open the 2020 season but fell out of the rankings by losing two of three to Oral Roberts. At the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children College Classic inside Minute Maid Park in Houston last weekend, the Bears beat Missouri, No. 11 LSU and No. 6 Arkansas to vault back into the polls this week, receiving votes in most of the rankings.