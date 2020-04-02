Cowgirls, cowboys wait in decision about College National Finals Rodeo

Maggie Usher, a true freshman at Cal Poly, qualified in goat tying while her older brother and Cal Poly teammate Ethan, a red shirt freshman, earned a spot in the steer wrestling field.

The Machado brothers both qualified in team roping.

The top 3 students in each event, and top two men's and women's teams from the NIRA's 11 regions, qualify for the CNFR.

Maggie Usher finished as the Reserve Champion (second place) in goat tying in the West Coast Region while brother Ethan finished third in steer wrestling.

“Both of them are home, their horses are home,” said the Usher’s mother Roxanne, who is also at home since the Santa Ynez Charter School, where she teaches seventh and eighth grade math and science, is also closed. “Maggie has our goats and she’s practicing at home but we don’t have a place for Ethan to practice steer wrestling.”

“We were all ready for our next rodeo in Coalinga when they cancelled the season and we were told to go home,” said Maggie Usher. “I can practice here but it’s not the same. At Poly, it’s a team practice. You work together as a team. It’s not the same practicing by yourself and that makes it kind of tough.”