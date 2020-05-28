Former Mustang Torrey Van Winden named to USA Beach Collegiate National Team

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Former Cal Poly indoor volleyball and beach volleyball standout Torrey Van Winden has been named to the 2020 U.S. Collegiate Beach National Team. The announcement was made public Wednesday by USA Volleyball.

Van Winden is one of 29 women who were named to the team. A total of 21 colleges and universities are represented by the players who were chosen. Players were nominated to the team by their coaches and selected based on their collegiate rankings.

On May 11, It was announced that Van Winden would be transferring to Florida State to pursue her master’s degree and play for the Seminole beach team in 2020-2021.

On the beach side at Cal Poly, Van Widen finished with a career record of 26-14 while playing from either the No. 1 or No. 2 spot in the lineup. In 2018, she teamed with Tia Miric at the No. 1 spot and finished 19-8 as the two became Cal Poly’s first AVCA Beach All-Americans. That summer, she paired with Emily Sonny to win a bronze medal at the Collegiate Beach Pairs Championship, a gold medal at the Porec Open in Croatia, and a bronze medal at the World University Games in Munich.