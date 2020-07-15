Groundbreaking begins on Cal Poly golf clubhouse at Dairy Creek

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Preliminary grading for the Cal Poly golf clubhouse at Dairy Creek Golf Course began this week.
The project, which should be completed by the end of the year and is located at the course off Highway 1 between San Luis Obispo and Morro Bay, includes 2,400 square feet of floor space.
The facility, expected to cost $1.5 million, is funded totally by private donations and includes two covered hitting bays, coaches offices, a team lounge and refueling station, club storage space and bathrooms.
"With the groundbreaking for our Swanson Golf Program clubhouse at the beautiful Dairy Creek Golf Course venue, our student-athletes will soon have access to a world-class golf facility," said first-year Mustang men's golf head coach Phil Rowe. "It is inspiring to imagine what will become possible for our current and future Mustang golfers as they pursue academic excellence and championship success.
"Thank you to the Cal Poly administration, Dairy Creek management staff and especially to all our wonderful supporters who have so generously rallied around this project," Rowe added.
A generous anonymous benefactor has provided a $150,000 match to raise the remaining funds to fully cover the cost of the facility. A total of $125,000 is still actively being raised against the matching donation and the funds will cover the cost of proper furniture, fixtures and equipment that will be commensurate with the building.
A total of 18 supporters have committed almost $1.4 million to the project.
Bill Swanson, supporter of the Cal Poly Golf Program, is the donor project manager for the clubhouse.
"We are incredibly excited to see the beginning of construction happening this week for the Dairy Creek clubhouse, which will become the new home of Cal Poly Golf," Mustang women's head golf coach Sofie Aagaard said. "The practice facility’s proximity to campus, the quality of practice areas and, now with the addition of this building, will set us apart in recruiting and attract top players to continue to build this program.
"With the great support and generous contributions from our supporters, community and Josh Heptig with staff at Dairy Creek, we are now able to improve the already valuable student-athlete experience at Cal Poly," Aagaard added. "The clubhouse will be a place where we can be more productive with meetings, training, studying and engage as a team and program as we will have everything in one place."
The project is the finishing touch on what will be one of the finest golf practice centers anywhere. In 2018, Cal Poly reached an agreement with the County of San Luis Obispo to save three green complexes and a fairway on Dairy Creek Golf Course property, which more than a year ago closed nine holes due to water issues.
The Nos. 1, 7 and 8 greens have been maintained in order to provide an outstanding short game practice facility for the teams and general public. The seventh fairway has been regrassed out at 200 yards to enable approach shots from various distances to be practiced as well.
In all, there are five practice tees, four green-side bunkers, two fairway bunkers and three chipping/putting green areas. Reconstruction of the driving range tee to include Top Golf's Top Tracer Technology also was part of the project.
Those wishing to contribute to the project may contact Ashley Offermann, Cal Poly's associate athletics director for development, at (805) 440-9792 or by email at aofferma@calpoly.edu.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!