You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mustangs men's tennis suffer heartbreaking loss In Big West Championship match
editor's pick

Mustangs men's tennis suffer heartbreaking loss In Big West Championship match

IRVINE, Calif. — In a match that came down to a deciding third-set tiebreaker, the Cal Poly men’s tennis team fell just short to UCSB in the Big West Championship Sunday in Irvine, losing by a score of 3-4.

The Mustangs had to come back after the Gauchos (10-5) took the doubles point by winning on courts three and one.

In singles, Fernando Fonseca got Cal Poly on the board after winning his match first at the No. 5 spot over Joseph Rotheram 6-2, 6-0 for his sixth win in a row. Fonseca finishes the season with a team-best 14-7 singles record.

UCSB regained the lead 2-1 after getting a win at the No. 3 spot before Gary Vardanyan evened the dual again after winning his match at the No. 6 position over Kai Brady in three sets 6-2, 1-6, 6-3. Vardanyan ends the season with a 12-6 record in singles as well as a six match winning streak.

The Gauchos went ahead 3-2 after a three-set victory at the No. 1 spot by Joseph Guillin over Alex Stater 2-6, 7-5, 6-3. Cal Poly freshman Noah Berry then came up with a hard-fought three-set win at the No. 2 spot over Stefano Tsorotiotis 7-6(4), 6-7(3), 6-4. Berry finishes his rookie campaign with a 10-7 record in singles.

The match came down to a back-and-forth three set battle at the No. 4 spot between UCSB’s Pablo Masjuan and the Mustangs’ Joe Leather with each set going to a tiebreaker. Leather took the first set 7-6(1). Masjuan then took the second set 7-6, winning the tiebreaker 9-7. He then won the third set 7-6(3) to seal the match for the Gauchos.

Despite the loss, 2021 was still an excellent season for the Mustangs. They finished with an overall record of 14-8, winning the program’s first regular season Big West title since 2013 after going undefeated in Big West play, and had a perfect 7-0 record at home. They also reached the Big West Tournament Championship match for the sixth time in the last seven tournaments.

- This report was contributed by Connor Leary, Cal Poly Athletics Communications

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cal Poly's Brooks Lee named to Golden Spikes watchlist
Cal Poly

Cal Poly's Brooks Lee named to Golden Spikes watchlist

  • Updated

The midseason watch list for the award, which goes to the top amateur baseball player in the country, features 45 of the nation's top amateur players from the high school and college ranks and includes 34 athletes who have played their way onto the watch list since the preseason list was announced on Feb. 18.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News