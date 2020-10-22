You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Caleb Thomas won't be stopped: Former Righetti standout overcomes back injury, makes first start for Tulane
top story

Caleb Thomas won't be stopped: Former Righetti standout overcomes back injury, makes first start for Tulane

Last year, Caleb Thomas found himself in an all-too-familiar position. 

Thomas, soon after graduating from Righetti High, was hoping to play on Tulane's football team as a freshman. 

Thomas, though, would not play football in 2019. Instead, he found himself rehabbing another injury. However, rather than allowing it to become an obstacle, Thomas used the experience gained from previous setbacks to guide him back to the field. 

Thomas missed nearly all of his sophomore season at Righetti with a broken leg. He suffered a broken thumb early in his senior season  and played with an oversized cast on his hand for the rest of the year.

In July of 2019, Thomas suffered another serious injury. He slipped a disk in his lower back and spent his first few months in New Orleans trying to use physical therapy to recover. By November of last year, the medical staff at Tulane determined a more aggressive treatment was needed. 

"We decided to get the surgery and fix it up," Thomas said during an interview from New Orleans on Thursday. "The surgery went well, recovery went well and during spring ball in March before they sent us home I was finally getting some reps. It felt good to be back out there."

Thomas, now at 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds, made his first appearance for the Green Wave in a September game against Southern Miss, playing on the offensive line. Last week, on Friday, Oct. 16, Thomas made his first collegiate start for Tulane at right guard. 

"I've been through a lot of adversity so I knew that last year, when that injury came, I've been through stuff similar to this. I know how to react and how to recover," Thomas said. "It was a big moment this past (week)."

It wasn't just a big moment for Thomas, though. Many from Santa Maria and Orcutt, those who played with or against him, or coached or even watched Thomas play, enjoyed the moment. 

Thomas said his high school coach, Tony Payne, made sure current Righetti players could see Thomas play on the big stage.

"I heard coach Payne put the game on for the team so they could watch it," Thomas said. "My phone was pretty much blowing up from family and friends and all of them showing support."

With short notice, COVID-19 restrictions and Thomas playing in Louisiana, his parents were not able to see his first start in person.  

"My whole family was able to watch the game and I'm thankful for that," Thomas said. "I just hope they are able to come out for a game soon enough... It would mean a lot if they were able to make a game."

Tulane lost to SMU, undefeated and ranked No. 17 in the country at the time, 37-34. The Tulane offense looked solid, though, with 23 first downs and 387 yards of total offense. 

In that game, all Green Wave players had jerseys with 'Wave of Change' embroidered on the back instead of the usual nameplate.

"It means a lot to me honestly. It shows we're one unit and we're one team to accomplish one goal," Thomas said. "It's not about the last name on the back, it's about the name on the front. It's about Tulane and what we stand for. With everything going on it definitely meant a lot to do something like that and try to make a change in society."

Students at Tulane are able to attend in-person classes. Thomas says he's settled on majoring in Kinesiology. 

"The classroom was pretty difficult last year," he said. "I was still undecided, didn't know what I wanted to do. But this past year I've cleaned up my thoughts and decided I'm going to be a Kinesiology major, which is a new program to Tulane. I'm quite excited about that. I've been taking classes for that."

Thomas has also been quick to learn on the field. He was recruited to play either offensive or defensive line but has been tasked with learning all three interior offensive line positions: right guard, center and left guard. He played center vs. Southern Miss. 

When moving from Orcutt to New Orleans, Thomas said there was some culture shock.

"The people, the food, the places, it's all pretty much different," Thomas said. "I'm glad I chose to come out here. I think I've adapted pretty well and I'm just blessed to be in this situation."

Thomas noted he does like the New Orleans food, such as a jambalaya and gumbo, though he does miss one thing from California. 

"I mean, I do miss In-N-Out. We don't have that out here," he said. 

Tulane is set to play at UCF on Saturday in a game that will be broadcast on ESPN2.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NCAA will vote in January to change NIL, transfer rules
College

NCAA will vote in January to change NIL, transfer rules

  • Updated

One year after the NCAA's Board of Governors directed membership at each of division of the association to come up with plans to allow athletes to cash in on their fame, the Division I Council on Wednesday approved a proposal that took shape in April.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News