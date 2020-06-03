Central Coast Classic: Hancock College softball star Zaiden Bakke's family was jolted by 2018 Camp Fire

"Clients who had lost their homes would come up to him and say, 'It's a good thing your house is still standing,'" Zaiden Bakke said in the interview.

"He'd say, 'Is it? There's ash everywhere. I can't drink the water. I wish my house had burned down so I could just start over.'

"People whose houses survived didn't have any neighbors. All their neighbors' houses burned down."

When she first heard about the fire, "All of my family was in Chico and I was stuck alone down here," Zaiden Bakke said.

She said then that two of her siblings were living with her father and stepmother, and two more were living with her stepfather and mother, Jessica Miley.

Bakke showed a scene on her cell phone of the air over Chico at one stage of the Camp Fire. The scene looked like a sunset but, "This was during the day," she said.

When her grandparents lost their home, Bakke said, much more than the structure was gone.

"Our family always spent Christmas, Thanksgiving, Easter there," Bakke said during the interview. "It didn't even feel like Christmas last year."