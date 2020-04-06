Central Coast Classic: Hancock wins 2019 State Western Bowl

+4 Hancock College football: Bulldogs cruise to third straight Pacific League championship, await bowl assignment The Hancock College football team bid farewell to the Pacific League Saturday by putting the wrap on a third straight unbeaten league campaign.

He flipped a short pass to tight end Jerome Afe. Afe, wide open on the left side, gathered in the pass and ran in to complete a 31-yard scoring play for the first touchdown of the game.

Defensive back Seth Matthysse was Hancock’s Player of the Game. Virgil was Mt. San Jacinto’s Player of the Game.

“Our defense has been good at bending but not breaking,” said Barrera, and the bend-don’t break thing served the Hancock defense well in its biggest game of the year.

Virgil, the Mountain League rushing touchdowns leader with 12, was a handful for defenses all year because of his mobility, and he was a handful for the Hancock defense that night.

Matthysse and Barrera, however, helped the Bulldogs keep Virgil from making enough big plays for the Eagles.

“He was the most challenging quarterback we’ve faced all year, no doubt,” said Barrera.

“We wanted to make him throw the ball, contain him, and we were able to do that.”

Hancock punter and kickoff man Cade England had delivered all year for the Bulldogs, and he did so again that Saturday night. He consistently put his kickoffs and punts deep enough to keep the Eagles from getting prime field position.