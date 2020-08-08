Classic: Napoleon Kaufman and Hasay joined elite company in 2014

Napoleon Kaufman and Jordan Hasay joined some elite company last decade.
They both became members of the CIF Fall All-Century Team in 2014. Kaufman was selected for his 1990 football season at Lompoc High School. Hasay was tabbed for her 2008 cross country season at Mission Prep.
“I heard about it on Twitter,” Hasay said about her selection. “I’m very honored to be selected.”
Cal Poly did not play any football games in 1918 due to the flu epidemic and in 1930 because of a polio epidemic, according to the school. The Mustangs also did not play any games in 1943 and 1944 due to World War II. In 2001, Cal Poly's game at Saint Mary's was postponed because of the events of 9/11. It was made up at the end of the regular season.
Among those on the list is a tennis legend, the then Billy Jean Moffitt (Long Beach Poly, 1961).
Most of the names on the list are from football. Some include Tom Brady (San Mateo Serra High School, 1995), Frank Gifford (Bakersfield High School, 1948), eventual coach John Madden (1954, Daly City Jefferson. Madden went to Cal Poly and later had his first head coaching position at Hancock College) and Dan Fouts (1968, St. Ignatius).
Kaufman rushed 1.008 yards as a sophomore with Lompoc in 1988. As a junior, he accumulated 2,954 all-purpose yards and 39 touchdowns. As a senior in 1990, Kaufman rushed for 1,960 yards and 28 touchdowns as the Braves won a CIF Southern Section championship.
What's it like to work the PGA Championship this week? Arroyo Grande native Robbie Silva breaks it down.
The former Arroyo Grande High baseball standout works at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. The iconic municipal course owned by the City of San Francisco just so happens to be hosting the world's top golfers this week and Silva just so happens to be inside the 'players bubble' at the PGA Championship.
Kaufman was named to multiple prep All-American teams after his senior season. He finished with 86 touchdowns and 5,151 rushing yards as a Brave.
Kaufman later went on to play professionally with the Oakland Raiders, where spent his entire pro career. Kaufman was selected in the first round out of Washington with the 18th overall pick in the 1995 NFL draft. He was named the Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year with the Huskies and was twice named the team MVP.
Kaufman rushed for 4,792 yards on 978 carries in the NFL. He scored 12 rushing touchdowns in 91 career games. He abruptly retired in 2000 at the age of 27. He still holds the Raiders' single-game rushing record with 227 yards in a game.
Kaufman went on to become an ordained minister after his playing days and was the head football coach at Bishop O’Dowd High School in Oakland until 2018. He led O'Dowd to a state title in 2016. He was serving as the Oakland Raiders' team chaplain until the team moved to Las Vegas in 2020. Randall Cunningham, a former Santa Barbara High star and NFL quarterback, took over the team's chaplain duties.
In November of 2008, Hasay finished a run of four consecutive state divisional cross country championships.
In December, she won the Foot Locker national cross country championship, becoming the first runner to do so as a freshman and then as a senior.
Workers are putting the finishing touches on the FieldTurf replacement project that was started last month at the Saints' football stadium.
Hasay also won four 3,200 meters state titles. She was a two-time indoor national collegiate track champion (mile and 3,000 meters) at the University of Oregon.
Several cross country runners are on the list. Some of them are Olympian Mary Decker (1973, Orange High School), Sarah Baxter (2013, Simi Valley) and the late Louis Zamperini (1934, Torrence).
“I just finished the book ‘Unbroken’, the story of Louis Zamperini, and it was very inspiring,” said Hasay.
The book, “Unbroken: A World War II Story of Survival, Resilience, and Redemption,” chronicles Zamperini’s perseverance during his World War II trials.
We should be getting ready for the high school football season, but we're not. All high school and most junior college sports in California have been pushed back to 2021. The college football season is in jeopardy across the country.
Some sports programs are taking the mask-wearing challenge head on.
Zamperini, who was once wrongly presumed dead - President Franklin Roosevelt sent a condolence letter to Zamperini’s mother - floated on a raft 47 days after his B-24 crashed into the Pacific Ocean in May of 1943, then was captured by the Japanese.
He was held prisoner until May of 1945. That tormented his post-war experiences until, he told author Laura Hillenbrand, 1949 when he forgave the men who held him prisoner.
Hasay made the United States team for the 2014 Worlds, the first time she qualified for that track and field event.
Difference-makers: The late Joni Gray was an advocate for youth sports and the foundation of the Round Table
Active throughout her life in community events, Gray had a particular passion for the Round Table. She took over as the organization’s president in 2010.
She subsequently switched to the Marathon and finished third at Boston twice. The first time she set an American women’s record for a first-time marathon runner.
After her third-place finish there in 2019, injuries plagued Hasay. She completed the race at the 2020 Olympic Trials but dropped off the pace after running with the lead pack the first half.
The COVID-19 pandemic eventually caused the 2020 Summer Games, set for Tokyo, to be scrubbed. The Games have been tentatively re-scheduled for 2021 in Tokyo.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!