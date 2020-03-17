Cress Pass: Mass cancellations the right thing to do, but normalcy must return at some point

It has been painful to see sports in total shutdown, but, at all levels, the sports world's decision-makers' choice to bring things to a halt for now was obviously the right thing to do in the wake of COVID-19, the coronavirus.
Sure, for starters, March Madness is an annual blast for sports fans but NCAA officials were correct to shut it down this year; no choice, really.
Even if they had tried to hold the event with no crowds, I don't think it would have been feasible. There still would have been the extensive travel and people constantly being in close quarters with one another on the court, all a recipe for disaster.
An AP story that appeared in our papers highlighted Wisconsin sports officials eventually deciding to scrap the remainder of that state's high school basketball tournament after initially trying to make a go of it by restricting the crowd size.
Even so, "Who's to say of the 170 people that were here today, somebody doesn't have (COVID-19)?," Brookfield Central coach Dan Wandrey said to an AP reporter after his team defeated Brookfield East 76-66 in a tournament game.
Turned out, that was the last game of the season for Brookfield Central. Hours after David Joplin scored 31 points to help Brookfield Central win, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Federation cancelled the rest of the tournament.
Here on the Central Coast, the Arroyo Grande boys basketball team was denied a chance to go after a state championship after the state tournament was cancelled.
That's very painful, particularly since some of the players are seniors, but the bitter choice to call off the state tournament this year was the correct one.
You have free articles remaining.
At some point, though, for the collective good, things need to restart. Everything coming to a grinding halt indefinitely could bring utter chaos. Besides, hourly workers associated with the NBA and NCAA are already being hit hard in the pocketbook.
Obviously, it is highly desirable to get back to normal as quickly as it is feasible to do so.
That's where we come in.
There has been some debate about how people fundamentally changing their habits can affect climate change. There should be no doubt about this.
I have passed the point of irritation and crossed over into anger at people who are hoarding essential supplies and crowding into stores, putting themselves and everyone around them at risk and denying the rest of us those essential goods as well.
That feeling goes for those who have been jamming themselves into restaurants and bars, too. Of course, many restaurants and bars have since been shuttered. Another painful, but I think essential move for the time being.
Stores in this area, wisely I think, are starting to regulate how much of certain supplies each shopper can get and how many shoppers can be in the store at once.
The more people do what the health professionals say they should do, the more lives will be saved and the more quickly back to normal things can become.
Here's hoping we can return to the athletic arenas (reasonably, anyway) soon.