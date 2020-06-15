You are the owner of this article.
Cress Pass: Plans put together by CIF and California community colleges are solid

They gave a lot of people hope.

They did not give anyone FALSE hope.

Within days of each other, the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) and the CIF released what a lot of us had been waiting for, a plan for the rollout of 2020 fall sports amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Actually, the plans are multi-tiered ones with similar deadlines. The CCCAA, which Hancock College belongs to, has a “Conventional plan,” calling for fall sports teams to begin workouts Aug. 31, presuming California will be in stage four of its Resilience Roadmap by July 17.

If California moves to stage four, the stay-at-home-order will end.

The CIF will decide by July 20 if the fall sports season will go as scheduled.

In a news release, CIF Southern Section commissioner Rob Wigod stressed that decisions to re-open schools, and subsequently bring back athletic programs, will be made by each superintendent/school board of a public school or each private school Head of Schools/school board.

I think that’s wise. The people on the ground locally are the ones best in position to know what their schools can, and cannot, do as far as bringing things, such as athletics, back.

The CCCAA also has alternative plans, if California is still in stage three by the deadline, to make full contact sports such as football and soccer either winter or spring sports, depending on the condition the state is in regarding the virus.

Football in the spring??? Could be.

The fall sports seasons will be cut to 75 percent under the Conventional plan, 70 percent under the others.

There will be no CCCAA fall state championships in 2020. That’s hard, but I think it’s wise.

Instead, the CCCAA has proposed localized regional championship tournaments.

The CIF said in an announcement that it will present alternative calendars if it’s determined by July 20 that moving ahead with the usual start time for fall sports cannot be a go.

By making their announcements when they did, the CCCAA and CIF have given their member schools plenty of lead time. Most area fall sports teams, with the exception of football (in late July, at least in the Central Section) don’t start team workouts until at least early August.

The CCCAA and CIF have made clear what their most optimistic, and preferred, plans are to their member schools while also making clear they may have to go with less desirable alternatives.

Both organizations have also made clear that they REALLY want there to be a 2020-21 school sports year, even if the start times mean some reduced season lengths.

When area sports come back, I’m confident schools will take the necessary safety precautions. And I’m certain safety precautions will need to be taken.

Meanwhile, Don Willis, the head track and field coach and an assistant football coach at Santa Barbara City College, praised the timing of the CCCAA announcement and said it gave coaches something concrete.

I agree.

The CCCAA and CIF are apparently proceeding with all deliberate speed, with some emphasis on deliberation and some emphasis on speed. I think that’s best.

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

