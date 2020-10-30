Elijah Cooks and Toa Taua teaming up for year three at Nevada

Elijah Cooks and Toa Taua are entering their third season together at Nevada.

The Central Coast duo doesn't resemble the young men they were when they left the area.

In a Zoom interview Thursday, Cooks and Taua both acknowledged the growth they've experienced during their time in Reno.

Cooks, who graduated from Atascadero High, pointed to the fact that Taua, a Lompoc High grad entering his junior season with the Wolf Pack, is expecting his first child, due in December.

"I'm going to be an uncle, Toa is going to be a father," Cooks said Thursday. "I've grown and developed so much since I came here four years ago. I think Toa has too."

Cooks and Taua will play Saturday night in Nevada's rivalry game vs. UNLV. This could be the final year they play together in Reno, as this is Cooks' senior season.

From QB to TE to WR

Cooks, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound wideout, has not only grown into a team leader, he's blossomed into one of the top receivers in the Mountain West and a serious NLF prospect. He was named to the preseason watchlist for the Biletnikoff Award over the summer. Cooks led Nevada in all major receiving categories in 2019, hauling in 76 passes for 926 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

"I was always coming back to Nevada for my senior season," Cooks said when asked if he thought he was ready for the NFL after he had 14 catches for 197 yards and a touchdown in the bowl game win over Ohio late last year. "You know I don't play in the SEC or ACC, in the Mountain West, my numbers have to be extra special as a smaller conference."