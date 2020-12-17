Football: Cal Poly adds 13 players to signing class

Cal Poly football coach Beau Baldwin added another 13 recruits to his program this week, his second recruiting class since he became the Mustangs' head coach a little over 12 months ago.

That's two more classes than games he's coached in San Luis Obispo.

Baldwin took over for Tim Walsh, who retired after 11 seasons in 2019, and has yet to coach a game after the fall 2019 season was derailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

As it stands now, Cal Poly is scheduled to open the Baldwin era on Feb. 27 with a Big Sky Conference home game vs. Southern Utah.

The 13 recruits signed on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, combine to make a versatile group that should impact positions across the board in years to come.

According to the school, the Mustangs signed three offensive linemen, a quarterback, one receiver, a tight end, three defensive linemen and a pair of linebackers and defensive backs Wednesday. Five of the 13 players led their teams to state championships in 2018, including three players from one school: Corona del Mar.

All 13 players are from California high schools, though none of them are from San Luis Obispo County or neighboring Santa Barbara County. The early signing period will close Friday. The junior college transfer signing period opened Wednesday and closes Jan. 15. The traditional signing period runs from Feb. 3 to April 1.

Cal Poly said seven of the 13 players signed this week are 6-foot-3 or taller, signaling the Mustangs' desire to get longer. Most of the recruits are from Los Angeles County, Orange County or Northern California.